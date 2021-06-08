Casting director-producer Seher Aly Latif, known for The Lunchbox, Eat Pray Love, passes away after cardiac arrest

Casting director Seher Aly Latif, known for her work on films admire The Lunchbox and Durgamati, handed away on Monday because of the cardiac arrest, her affiliate and director Neeraj Udhwani talked about. She grew to become as quickly as in her early 40s.

Furthermore the co-founder of independent manufacturing agency Mutant Films, Latif backed the Netflix collection Bhaag Beanie Bhaag, starring Swara Bhasker, and Maska, a film for the streaming provider which featured Manisha Koirala.

Udhwani, who directed Maska, talked about Latif grew to become as quickly as admitted to Lilavati Scientific establishment eight days in the past because of the kidney failure.

“There grew to become as quickly as some an an infection, which led to renal failure. She grew to become as quickly as admitted remaining weekend. She grew to become as quickly as on antibiotics and have become as quickly as getting higher. Nonetheless today she suffered a cardiac arrest and with out warning it grew to become as quickly as precise via,” the filmmaker instructed PTI.

Latif grew to become as quickly as known for her intensive work as a casting director on duties admire mathematician Srinivasa Ramanujan’s biopic The Man Who Knew Infinity, starring Dev Patel; filmmaker Gurinder Chadha’s period film Viceroy’s Dwelling and Bhumi Pednekar-fronted drama attribute Durgamati.

She grew to become as quickly because the Indian casting affiliate for acclaimed interMaska, nationwide duties admire the Kathryn Bigelow attribute directorial Zero Darkish Thirty, Julia Roberts-starrer Eat Pray Take pleasure in, the Netflix collection Sense8, season 4 of the Showtime espionage thriller Fatherland and the BBC One/AMC collection, McMafia.

Nimrat Kaur, who starred in The Lunchbox and Fatherland, took to Twitter to pay tributes to Latif.

“One amongst the kindest, most loving of us Mumbai gifted my existence with. Accrued making an are attempting to course of this unreal information… Dawdle on into the light my dearest, sweetest Seher. The unpredictable, base shortness of existence stays baffling. Await to satisfy you on the alternative side,” Kaur wrote.

Filmmaker Ritesh Batra, who helmed the acclaimed 2013 drama The Lunchbox, shared Kaur’s tweet and talked about he grew to become as quickly as fearful to be taught about Latif”s passing.

“I invent not mirror it, unfair parting with a mannequin soul and correct buddy. Goodbye Seher, I am hoping there may be one more side,” Batra wrote.

Maska actor Nikita Dutta posted a picture with Latif to remember her.

“The heaven shall be blessed alongside along with your refined hugs and infectious smile. Accrued can not fathom this although,” Dutta wrote.

“Salut #SeherLatif such an unbelievable casting director, producer and unbelievable particular person. Lengthy gone too quickly. Because of your legacy of movies. God bless,” tweeted fellow casting director Tess Joseph.

Latif grew to become as quickly as furthermore hooked up as a result of the supervisor producer on films admire “Shakuntala Devi”, starring Vidya Balan, and Akshay Kumar’s Gold (2018).

Latif is survived by her husband and her of us.