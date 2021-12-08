CAT 2021 Answer Key Issued: CAT 2021 Answer Key: CAT Exam Answer Key Issued, Download from this direct link – Check out the direct link to download iim cat 2021 Answer Key published on iimcat.ac.in

Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Ahmedabad today released the answer key of Common Admission Test (CAT 2021). Candidates appearing for IIM CAT can check and download the Answer Key (CAT 2021 Answer Key) by visiting iimcat.ac.in. The notice issued on the website states, “The Candidate Response tab and Objection Management tab for CAT 2021 will be active on December 8 from 10.00 am to December 11 at 5:00 pm.” At this time candidates will be able to see their personal answers to the questions along with the answer keys.

Download CAT 2021 Answer Key from this direct link



Candidates can download the answer key by clicking on the direct link given below.

Direct link to the answer

Download the CAT 2021 Answer Key with these steps



Step 1: Candidates first visit the official website iimcat.ac.in.

Step 2: Login to the website.

Step 3: Click on Answer Key.

Step 4: Your answer key will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Check and download now.

About 1.92 lakh candidates sat for the Common Entrance Test (CAT 2021) on November 28. Total attendance was 83 per cent and a total of 2.30 lakh candidates applied for the management entrance test.

“Out of 1.92 lakh candidates appearing for the exam, 35 per cent are women, 65 per cent are men and two are transgender,” the notice issued by IIM said. The entrance test for CAT was 120 minutes, 40 minutes for each department. According to experts, Kat’s paper was easier than last year’s.

UGC announces list of institutes providing online courses for November session, check here



When will the result come? (CAT 2021 result date)



CAT results are expected in the second week of January 2022. The CAT 2021 score is only valid until 31 December 2022. If any objection to the answer key is found to be valid, the final answer key will be issued, on the basis of which the result will be drawn.