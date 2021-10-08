CAT 2021 Exam Syllabus: CAT 2021 Exam: CAT Exam will be held on 28th November, here is full details from sample to syllabus – Sample and Tips of Cat Exam 2021 Exam

CAT 2021 Exam Course: The CAT exam date is approaching, now it has a few weeks left. So students are involved in preparing for the CAT exam. Therefore students need to know the syllabus of CAT exam and the pattern of CAT exam. Only when students know about the exam will they be able to sit for the CAT exam.



What is a CAT exam

This is an online national level examination for admission to their prestigious PGDM / MBA program by IIM (India Institute of Management). Many other B-schools in the country like FMS, IIT Bombay, IIT Delhi, SPJIMR, MDI Gurgaon etc. also require CAT score for admission in their MBA / PGDM program. More than 2 lakh candidates appear for CAT every year.

According to the official notification issued by this year’s CAT Conducting Institute i.e. IIM Ahmedabad, the exam will be held on 28th November 2021 on 3 slots in 158 cities. Also, the result will come in January 2022.

Cat paper pattern

In this year’s CAT exam, the candidates will get 120 minutes which means that the exam will be done in 40 sections per section. Its curriculum includes Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension (VARC), Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning (DILR) and Quantitative Aptitude. Each year the exam consists of 75% MCQ questions and each correct answer has 3 marks. 1 mark is negative for each wrong answer in this type of question. The remaining 25% of the papers are questions without MCQ. There are 3 points for each correct answer, but there is no negative sign with such questions.

CAT exam syllabus

Although no official syllabus for CAT 2021 has been issued so far, no significant changes have been made. Looking at the previous trends, its syllabus is as follows-

CAT VARC course

Reading assessments, parajumbles, gossip, paragraph summaries etc.

CAT LRDI course

Games and competitions, theory sets, cases, dice and cubes, arrangement series, pie charts, bar graphs etc.

Cat Quant Course

Arithmetic, Algebra, Number System, Geometry, Modern Mathematics etc.

Cat Preparation Strategy

A general grade student needs at least 99% marks to get admission in the top B-schools in the country. Candidates must therefore be firm and consistent in their preparation.

Verbal ability and reading comprehension

This section examines your comprehension skills more than students’ knowledge. Reading the daily newspaper and practicing various resources like Kalp essays, Guardian articles etc. and many RCs, Parajumbles, Para Summaries etc. will help you to crack this section.

Logical reasoning and data interpretation

This section is difficult for some candidates. These sets vary from easy to difficult levels, so choosing the right set becomes a game changer for you. It is important to practice a wide range of topics such as arrangements, bar graphs, pie charts, games and competitions, case lets, etc. in order to select simple sets as well as develop an in-depth understanding of each subject.

Quantitative trend

This section of the paper covers a variety of questions in arithmetic, algebra, numbers, geometry and modern mathematics. To crack this section it is necessary to clear the basics and move on to advanced questions. Improving the calculation and trying to solve the problem mentally can save maximum time and help to solve it with maximum accuracy.