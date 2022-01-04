CAT 2021 Result: CAT 2021 Result: CAT Result Announced on iimcat.ac.in, check here with one click – CAT 2021 Result Announced on iimcat.ac.in, check the direct link for the result

Highlights 9 students have scored 100 percent marks.

19 students have scored 99.98 percent marks.

Kat was tested on November 28th.

CAT 2021 results announced: Common Entrance Test (CAT) Result (CAT 2021 Result) has been announced. The wait for the results of 1.92 candidates who sat for the CAT 2021 exam is now over. About 2.30 lakh candidates had registered, but only 1.92 candidates appeared for the exam. CAT Result 2021 has been published on the official website iimcat.ac.in. Candidates can view their results by logging on to this website. Candidates need to submit user ID and password to login.



Cat’s invitee Pvt. MP Ram Mohan said that 9 candidates have secured 100 per cent marks, out of which 7 are from engineering background. Among the top scorers are four from Maharashtra, two from Uttar Pradesh and one each from Haryana, Telangana and West Bengal. Also, 19 grams gained 99.99 percentile. 16 of them are from engineering background. Mohan said that 19 students, 18 male and one female, have scored 99.98 per cent marks.

CAT 2021 was held on 28 November 2021. CAT was conducted at 438 examination centers spread across 156 cities in India. The answer to CAT 2021 was released on December 8 for all three sessions of the entrance exam. Candidates were given till December 11 to object to the answer sheets.

Check out CAT Result 2021 with one click



The result of CAT exam can be checked with the help of the link given below.

CAT 2021 results

IBPS Result 2021: IBPS RRB Clerk and PO Main Result Announced, Here is the direct link



Check the results of CAT 2021 with these steps



Step 1: Candidates first visit the official website iimcat.ac.in.

Step 2: Login to the website.

Step 3: Your result will appear on the screen.

Step 4: Check it out now.

Step 5: Print it out for the future.