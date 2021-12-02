CAT exam 2021: 1.92 lakh candidates sat for CAT 2021 exam, answer key will come soon – 1.92 lakh cat 2021 exam details check here

Highlights 1.92 lakh students sat for the CAT exam.

The answer key will be released soon.

The results will be announced in the second week of January.

About 1.92 lakh candidates sat for the Common Entrance Test (CAT 2021) on November 28. Total attendance was 83 per cent and a total of 2.30 lakh candidates applied for the management entrance test. “Out of 1.92 lakh candidates appearing for the exam, 35 per cent are women, 65 per cent are men and 2 candidates are transgender,” the notice said. The entrance test for CAT was 120 minutes, 40 minutes for each department. According to experts, Kat’s paper was easier than last year’s.



Schools in Delhi closed: All schools in Delhi will be closed again from this date, see the latest updates here

The answer will come soon

The answer key of CAT 2021 exam may be released soon. The answer key of CAT exam will be published on the official website iimcat.ac.in. Candidates can only download the answer key from this website. At the same time, CAT 2021 results are expected to be released in the second week of January 2022.

The CAT 2021 answer key can be downloaded with these steps



Step 1: Candidates visit the official website iimcat.ac.in.

Step 2: Click on the answer key link provided on the website.

Step 3: Now the answer key will appear on the screen.

Step 4: Check it out.

Step 5: Download now.

Earlier, CAT results were usually announced by January 5 or in the first week. The counseling schedule will also be announced soon after the results are announced. Candidates can get admission in various IIMs and other top management colleges through their CAT 2021 scores.

CTET 2021 Admission Card: Find out when the CTET Admission Card will be issued, you can download from here



The final entry in IIM is based on several parameters set at the time of admission. Candidates are advised to keep an eye on the official website to get more updates on CAT 2021 Answer Key and Result Dates.