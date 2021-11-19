CAT Exam 2021 Curriculum: CAT Exam 2021

The CAT 2021 exam is scheduled for November 28, with only a few days left. Therefore, students are busy preparing for CAT exams. This test is considered to be extremely difficult, so it has to be prepared in a special way. If you are going to take this exam too, we will give you some special tips for Kat preparation.

CAT paper sample

In this year’s CAT exam, candidates will get 120 minutes, which means the exam will be 3 sections in 40 minutes in each section. Its curriculum includes verbal ability and reading comprehension (VARC), data interpretation and logical reasoning (DILR) and quantitative aptitude. Each year 75% of the questions in the exam are MCQ questions and each correct answer has 3 marks. These types of questions have a negative marking of 1 mark for each wrong answer. The remaining 25% of the papers are questions without MCQ. There are 3 points for each correct answer, but there is no negative sign with such questions.

Use a flash card

While preparing for the exam, you will have made a flash card in which all the special topics, important issues etc. will be recorded in the correct format. It’s time to dump her and move on. Also keep in mind that there are only a few days left to the exam, so don’t read any subject in which your time is wasted.

Quickly review the main topics of all sections

The candidate must first review all the major topics in all the sections such as verbal ability and reading comprehension, data interpretation and logical reasoning, quantitative ability. Try to give at least two hours in each section. Take a half hour break in between for best results. Study regularly to avoid any problems during the last hour of the exam. Where you used to spend 4 to 5 hours a day, now you spend at least 6 to 8 hours.

Solve as many sample papers as possible

One of the best ways to prepare for CAT in a short time is to solve as many sample papers as possible. This will help the candidates to evaluate and improve their performance. Try to solve two CAT question papers in one day. After solving each sample paper, analyze your performance and evaluate the area for improvement.

Give a mock test

Mock tests related to CAT are available on many websites on the Internet. You can check your study from time to time by choosing one of these. Through mock tests, you will not only get acquainted with the pattern of questions but also get rid of many confusions about the answers. In addition, your shortcomings will come out which you need to improve in the remaining time.

Motivation required

The most important thing is to keep yourself motivated. Don’t despair. Keep reminding yourself that you can. If you have negative thoughts while reading, take a break. Most people think that the bigger and harder the exam, the more stressful it will be. But we tell you that you need to be calm to pass this great test. Therefore, it is important to keep a calm mind when approaching exams. In addition to preparing for it, do yoga and meditation so that you can keep your mind calm during exams.

Don’t get nervous during exams

Most people get anxious on the day of the exam, its pressure is greater than this exam, so go to the exam without fear. In any test, it is important that you use your brain to the maximum and keep emotions aside. You can easily crack the CAT exam by following these special tips.