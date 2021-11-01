CAT Exam 2021 Pattern: CAT Exam 2021

The CAT 2021 exam is scheduled for November 26, with only a few weeks left. So the students are busy preparing for the CAT exam, forgetting the festivals. If you are also preparing for the CAT exam and before taking the exam, know that this exam is considered very difficult. In order to get admission in the top B-school in India, a student in the unreserved category has to try at least 99% i.e. 50% paper accurately. Therefore, candidates need to have determination and consistency in their preparation.



1. Understand your course

Understand your syllabus first for this exam. For example, the subjects of the QA department are basically class 10th level. Algebra, Average, Geometric Progress, Geometry, HCF and LCM, Inequality, Quadratic and Linear Equations in Equations, Logarithm, Dimensions, Number System, Partnership (Account), Percentage, Profit and Loss, Ratio and Ratio are the main topics. Serds and. Index, time-velocity-distance, trigonometry, function and time are asked. Time management is very important in this exam. So while practicing, it is important to consider how long it takes to solve a particular subject.

2. Work on your speed and accuracy

Once you have mastered the time, the next step is to work at your own pace. Your goal should be to solve the same problem sooner than you know. Accuracy is just as important as speed. Try to answer as many questions as possible in less time.

3. Pre-set your strategy

When you enter your exam hall, you don’t know what kind of questions will come up in the exam. But you know the topics and also know what the difficulty level of the questions can be. So make it clear in advance how to solve the problem.

4. Identify your potential

It is important to focus on your abilities while preparing for the exam. Consider a few points to see if you can do it. If you are weak in Verbal, Logical, Reasoning, Data Interpretation etc. then strengthen these subjects. First of all, read the topics in the syllabus that you know less about. Practice this several times a week, so that you can easily solve the mock test papers given to you a few days before the exam. Then try to solve the previous year’s question papers of CAT exam.

5. Keep the basic information complete

Prepare for this exam from the basic books of the relevant subject without starting from anywhere. So that accurate and complete information of the basics can be obtained. This will help you in further preparation so that you do not get stuck anywhere. Clearing the basic concept also increases the expectation of good marks.

6. Focus on your purpose

Adhering to the curriculum concepts can be beneficial for CAT preparation. First of all, target the important topics from the various topics in the curriculum. Then schedule each subject according to schedule. So that time goes by to prepare one subject well and miss the rest.

7. Focus on online mock tests

Try to do as many mock tests as possible as the exam approaches. There are many websites on the internet that conduct mock test papers and test series for various competitive exams and entrance exams. In this case, they will help you prepare. You can solve this test paper and series by giving half or an hour a day. It will also give you an idea of ​​how your preparation is going. Study books in the morning or during the day according to time management and then test yourself by taking online test. Study regularly.

8. Learn shortcuts

The CAT exam is completely objective, so candidates need to know all the shortcuts and tricks. When you solve questions with tricks and shortcuts, your chances of getting the answers right increase. For the Critical Reasoning section, the aspirants need to know the specific tricks so that they can easily calculate and get the correct answer without going into the depths of the questions.