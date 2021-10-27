CAT Exam Syllabus 2021: CAT Exam Patterns and Eligibility 2021

Highlights Candidates will get 120 minutes to sit for the CAT exam

Here are the full details of the CAT paper pattern

CAT Exam Syllabus 2021: The CAT 2021 exam is scheduled for November 26, with only one month left. Therefore, students are busy preparing for the CAT exam. This exam is considered to be very difficult, so students need to know the syllabus and pattern of CAT exam. If you are also preparing for the CAT exam and are going to sit for the exam, you should also know how the syllabus and pattern of CAT exam is here once.



What is CAT exam

The CAT exam is an online national level exam conducted by IIMs (India Institute of Management), through which candidates can get admission in prestigious PGDM / MBA programs. Many other B-schools in the country like FMS, IIT Bombay, IIT Delhi, SPJIMR, MDI Gurugram etc. also offer CAT for admission in their MBA / PGDM programs. Scores are considered mandatory. More than 2 lakh candidates sit for CAT every year.

CAT paper sample

In this year’s CAT exam, candidates will get 120 minutes, which means the exam will be 3 sections in 40 minutes in each section. Its curriculum includes verbal ability and reading comprehension (VARC), data interpretation and logical reasoning (DILR) and quantitative aptitude. 75% of the questions in the exam every year are MCQ questions and each correct answer has 3 marks. These types of questions have a negative marking of 1 mark for each wrong answer. The remaining 25% of the papers are questions without MCQ. There are 3 points for each correct answer, but there is no negative sign with such questions.

CAT exam syllabus

Although no official syllabus for CAT 2021 has been released so far, there has been no significant change. Looking at the previous trends, its syllabus is as follows-

CAT VARC course

Reading comprehension, parajumbles, gossip, paragraph summaries etc.

CAT LRDI course

Games and tournaments, set theory, layout cases, dice and cubes, arrangement series, pie charts, bar graphs etc.

CAT Quant Course

Arithmetic, Algebra, Number System, Geometry, Modern Mathematics etc.

Cat Preparation Strategy

To get admission in the top B-school in the country, a student in general category needs at least 99% marks. Candidates must therefore have determination and consistency in their preparation.

Verbal ability and reading comprehension

This section examines your comprehension skills more than the student’s knowledge. Reading daily newspapers and practicing various resources like Kalp essays, Guardian articles etc. and many RCs, parajumbles, para summaries etc. Will help you crack this section.

Logical Reasoning and Data Interpretation

This section is difficult for some candidates. Sets vary from difficult level to difficult level, so choosing the right set becomes a game changer for you. It is important to practice a wide range of subjects such as arrangements, bar graphs, pie charts, games and tournaments, case lets, etc. in order to choose a simple set as well as develop an in-depth understanding of each subject.

Quantitative ability

This section of the paper covers a variety of questions in arithmetic, algebra, numbers, geometry and modern mathematics. To break this section it is necessary to clear the basics and move on to the advanced questions. Improving maths and trying to solve problems mentally can save you maximum time and help you solve them with maximum accuracy.