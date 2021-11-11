cat exam tips and facts: CAT exam: not started yet, then follow these 7 tips to prepare for CAT exam – cat exam last minute tips and tricks

Last minute CAT exam tips: The CAT 2021 exam for admission to IIM and equivalent B-School will be held on November 28, with approximately 2 weeks left. Therefore, candidates are putting full emphasis on last minute preparation. Because they know that a good CAT score can open many doors for their bright future. On the basis of this score, admission is given to reputed management institutes like B-School and IIM in the country. Also, in addition to management, his score is preferred in many other courses.



Define your strategy

When you enter your exam hall you don’t know what kind of questions will come up in the exam. But you also know the topics and the difficulty level of the questions. So decide in advance how to solve the problem.

Learn shortcuts

You need to know that the CAT exam is completely objective, so you need to know all the shortcuts and tricks. When you solve questions with tricks and shortcuts, your chances of getting the answers right increase. For the Critical Reasoning section, aspirants need to know some tricks so that they can easily calculate and get the correct answer without going into the depths of the questions.

It’s time to dump her and move on

While preparing for the exam, if you have created a flash card in which all the important topics, important issues, etc. are recorded correctly, then start reviewing this flash card now. Always keep it with you and watch it when the opportunity arises. Review more topics that are likely to be asked in the exam.

Avoid reading new topics

Candidates should avoid reading any new topic or chapter at the last minute. Reading a subject that has not been studied before will only create confusion, which will increase your stress unnecessarily and will also affect your preparation.

Create a quick-track time-table

Now once again modify your time table and create a fast track time table. Give a few minutes each day to all the subjects already studied according to their importance. In this case, the notes you have already made may be more useful.

Solve previous year’s papers and give mock test

Practice frequently and continuously to solve the questions asked in previous years in less time related to the subject on which you have good command. Also, participate in mock tests as much as possible. Applicants should take their own mock tests at least once or twice at the last minute, creating the same restrictions and atmosphere in their study room as the actual test. It will also help you to identify weaknesses in your preparation, which you can correct.

Get rid of stress

If you want to get your best marks in this exam, don’t stress. Because most of the candidates get nervous at the last minute and take unreasonable tension so they can’t give their best. If you are patient, the preparation you have done may be sufficient, if the preparation is done sincerely.