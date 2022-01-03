cat Result: CAT 2021 Result: CAT Exam Result Coming Soon, 1.92 Lakh Candidates Awaiting Result – iIM Cat 2021 Result About 1.92 Lakh Applicants Awaiting Result

Highlights CAT exam results will be announced soon.

1.92 candidates had appeared for the examination.

The exam was held on November 28.

The Common Entrance Test (CAT) results (CAT 2021 results) will be released soon. About 2.30 lakh candidates had registered for CAT 2021, however, only 1.92 candidates sat for the exam. CAT Result 2021 will be published on the official website iimcat.ac.in. Students can check their CAT result using the roll number mentioned on the admission card.



CAT 2021 was held on 28 November 2021. There is no official update on when the CAT 2021 results will be announced. However, as per the CAT result date of last year, the result of the entrance test is expected soon.

CAT was conducted at 438 examination centers spread across 156 cities in India. The answer keys to CAT 2021 have already been released on December 8 for all three sessions of the entrance exam. Candidates were given till December 11 to object to the answer sheets.

According to IIM, “Out of 1.92 lakh candidates, 35 per cent are women, 65 per cent are men and two are transgender.” The entrance test for CAT was 120 minutes, 40 minutes for each department. According to experts, Kat’s paper was easier than last year’s.

Candidates will be able to check their result with the help of simple steps given below.

Check the results of CAT 2021 with these steps



Step 1: Candidates first visit the official website iimcat.ac.in.

Step 2: Login to the website.

Step 3: Your result will appear on the screen.

Step 4: Check it out now.

Step 5: Print it out for the future.