Catalan separatist leader, Carles Puigdemont, arrested in Italy
MADRID – Carles Puigdemont, a former separatist leader from Spain’s Catalonia region, was arrested by Italian police on the island of Sardinia on Thursday night, his office said in a statement, on an arrest warrant issued by Spain’s top court on charges of treason.
Mr Puigdemont, a member of the European Parliament, was traveling from Brussels to the Sardinian city of Alghero, where he fled to avoid charges. A statement released from his office said he had gone to Sardinia to attend a Catalan folklore festival called the Adifolk convention. When he reached the airport, the police took him into custody.
He faced a trial in Spain for his leading role in an unsuccessful attempt to declare an independent state in Catalonia in the fall of 2017, following a referendum that was declared illegal by the Spanish government and courts.
In March this year, the European Parliament stripped him of his immunity, a move he is fighting for in the courts.
Josep Costa, a lawyer who worked with Mr Puigdemont, wrote on Twitter that his team believed he would be released in a few hours and called the arrest false.
“History will be a shame on Spain,” he wrote.
There was no immediate comment from the Spanish government on the arrest.
