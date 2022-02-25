Catarina Macario poised for breakout in second year with US



Katarina MacArthur is looking to make an impact in her second year with the US national team.

So far, he’s off to a good start.

Macario started all three games of the team’s Chevalievs Cup tournament at the center forward by scoring a pair of goals in the final match against Iceland on Wednesday to win the title of the tournament. She was named SheBelieves MVP.

“We have seen in three games, from the first to the third game, how the cat has grown,” said US coach Vlatko Andonovsky. “But for the most part, we’ve seen how the team grows around the cat, and understanding its movement, its position, its angle, the ball it’s playing. That’s where we grew the most.”

Going into the tournament, that increase was the highest goal of the 22-year-old.

“I basically spent my rookie year, I had time for my mistakes, and it never ended, but I think it was just a great year for learning new things, for more experience,” said Macario. “So I hope I can come into my game with the national team now and implement it.”

Macario is also on a year-long vacation when he began a professional career with French club Lyon. He has played 13 games for Lyon this season, making 11 starts and scoring nine goals as a team. He said he fell in love with the game in France.

“The biggest thing I’ve learned from Leon is that I think the speed of the game, the intelligence to be more aware of the opponent and my teammates,” he said. “And I really enjoyed coming back to the basics.”

Born in Brazil, Macario grew up in San Diego. He won the MAC Herman Trophy twice as the best college player in the country while at Stanford. His last season with the Cardinals was a singles-season record of 32 goals and 23 assists before he left school early to become a pro.

MacArthur became a U.S. citizen in October 2020, the day Andonovsky called him to his first camp. He made his national team debut against Colombia in early 2021 after receiving FIFA clearance to play for the United States.

He now has five goals and two assists in 15 matches and has become a central figure in the national team youth movement. Andonovsky purposefully dropped several of the team’s high-profile veterans from the Chevaliev’s Cup list, including Alex Morgan, Megan Repino, Tobin Heath and Kristen Press.

Andonovsky said the idea was to develop the team’s chemistry and prepare young players for a busy year with qualifying for the World Cup in July. He wanted to strengthen the relationship between new players like Macario and their more experienced but still-young opponents like Rose Lavel and Mallory Pug.

“I think I’ve been more comfortable, at least for the rest of the year, just because of that stress and because of being able to believe and work on myself. “And I’m really looking forward to 2022,” said Macario. I’m ready to follow it, I’m ready to attack. Just count it every single day. “

Macario feels more comfortable using his voice off the pitch.

In Wednesday’s match against Iceland in Frisco, Texas, he was among the players who wrote “Protect Trans Kids” on their wristband tape. The statement came after Texas Governor Greg Abbott instructed the state Child Welfare Agency to investigate reports of gender-assisted care for children as “child abuse.” Opposition groups called for the beleagured PM to resign.

Following his goals, MacArthur raised his arm to confirm the message.

“The platform that we have, we really wanted to show why the team is so different and why we do something that is so much bigger than the game,” he said. “So it was just a way to show awareness.”