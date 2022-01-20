Catch 30,000 fake ration cards in MP, if you have also made such a mistake then government facilities will be stopped

Many frauds are popping out concerning the ration card. An analogous case has now come to the fore from Ujjain in Madhya Pradesh. 30 thousand fake ration cards have been caught right here. These cards have been operating in the district in a fake method. Now these cards have been canceled and all of the facilities supplied by the government have also been stopped. Giving details about this, Ujjain Collector Ashish Singh stated that complaints have been being acquired repeatedly that BPL ration card holders are taking advantages of government schemes regardless of being ineligible.

Ujjain Collector Ashish Singh also knowledgeable that a group has been shaped for ration card investigation in the district, who’re investigating complaints associated to ration card. The Collector stated that by eradicating all of the fake ration cards, the government would also get the good thing about crores of rupees yearly. Allow us to inform you that 2.5 lakh ration cards have been made in Ujjain district. Out of those, one lakh 30 thousand ration cards are of BPL. All of the ration cards held are BPL.

what will be the motion

All government facilities like ration, schemes and pension schemes accessible below these fake ration cards will be stopped. Also, you will not be capable of get a ration card made below it once more, if you are discovered eligible, then solely the ration card will be issued. In keeping with the Division of Income, motion is taken to take away the identify via Samagra ID to shut the government facilities on these cards.

do not make these errors

If you are going to get a ration card, then you ought to preserve some issues in thoughts. By no means get the ration card made from such a place from the place extra expenses are being charged and there may be discuss of constructing a ration card in a improper manner. Other than this, if you are eligible then apply for ration card. By no means fill improper info in the applying.

What’s the eligibility for BPL?

Meals Controller ML Maru instructed that to get BPL ration card, it’s obligatory for the eligible individuals to have many sorts of guidelines. For this, the annual earnings of the BPL ration card household shouldn’t exceed 40,000. Other than this, their home shouldn’t be pucca. Not solely this, they need to not have any luxurious objects like TV, fridge, 4 wheeler and so on.