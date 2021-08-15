Catching Up With One of the First Covid Patients to Be Put on a Ventilator

Are you participating in research on the Covid?

I signed up for a hospital study before I left. At first I had my blood tested every few weeks because they were looking for different markers of immunity: antibodies, T cells and B. Now it’s every three months. They are also researching vaccines. I was vaccinated with Pfizer on March 1 and 22. They have 150 people registered; not everyone was hospitalized. They are trying to find out if you have had Covid, if you need both injections. It’s nice to contribute. They saved my life. The least I can do is help them with their research.

What made you leave town?

My near-death experience made me see New York in a different light. This caused us to press a reset button. Zach and I had talked about the suburbs for a long time. Both of our parents live here and they help a lot with our son. Moving has allowed me to focus on something other than my illness.

Now we have three times the space. When someone asked my son what his favorite room in our old apartment was, he would answer the hallway outside our door because that’s where he could get on and off. Now it has a front and back yard which is awesome.

Why did you change jobs? What other changes have you made?

As a writer, I am in control. I feel a greater sense of connection, which I didn’t have in my old job. It’s not as lucrative, but it’s more personally satisfying. If there’s something you want to do, go for it.

I returned to the church. When I got sick, my mother prayed for me constantly. I received a flood of support and prayer from other people I didn’t know. And I survived. When I got better, she said, all these people reached out to you, you have to pay next. People ask me to pray for them, so I do. I try to pray every day.

The positivity rates are increasing again due to the Delta variant. Are you worried about this?

I am anxious, but mostly in conflict. We are all very confused. I worry about a return to the sickness and death that we saw last year. And I am concerned about the harm that foreclosure can do to people’s lives and jobs.