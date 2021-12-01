Catherine the Great Letter Supporting Inoculations Sells for $1.3 Million

The outbreak of smallpox devastated communities in the 18th century, with Catherine the Great, one of the first people in Russia to embrace vaccines, the empress famous for promoting the latest knowledge of art and science from her throne.

A letter that sold for $ 1.3 million at an auction in London on Wednesday expressed support for Catherine’s early form of vaccination. In it, she instructed the Governor-General to ensure that a smallpox prevention method called variolation was readily available in his province.

According to the translation of the letter given by the auction house, Catherine, like many world leaders today, demanded comprehensive protection from the contagious disease that was destroying her empire. She wrote, “Such injections should be commonplace everywhere and now it is more convenient, because almost all districts have doctors or medical attendants and do not have to spend much.”

The McDougall auction house in London, which specializes in Russian art, auctioned the letter with a portrait of Catherine by Dmitry Lewitsky. In the portrait, the queen wears a robe with a small crown and armin-line.