Catherine the Great Letter Supporting Inoculations Sells for $1.3 Million
The outbreak of smallpox devastated communities in the 18th century, with Catherine the Great, one of the first people in Russia to embrace vaccines, the empress famous for promoting the latest knowledge of art and science from her throne.
A letter that sold for $ 1.3 million at an auction in London on Wednesday expressed support for Catherine’s early form of vaccination. In it, she instructed the Governor-General to ensure that a smallpox prevention method called variolation was readily available in his province.
According to the translation of the letter given by the auction house, Catherine, like many world leaders today, demanded comprehensive protection from the contagious disease that was destroying her empire. She wrote, “Such injections should be commonplace everywhere and now it is more convenient, because almost all districts have doctors or medical attendants and do not have to spend much.”
The McDougall auction house in London, which specializes in Russian art, auctioned the letter with a portrait of Catherine by Dmitry Lewitsky. In the portrait, the queen wears a robe with a small crown and armin-line.
Prior to the sale, the auction house estimated the combined value of the items at 1 million to $ 1.6 million.
The list of auction houses does not identify the previous owner of the item, but it is said to be from a private collection in Russia. The painting was previously exhibited in museums in St. Petersburg and Moscow, it said.
The auction house’s director, Katherine McDougall, said the initial announcement of the auction had led to more than 100 interview requests from Russian news agencies, where there was a lot of interest in Katherine’s piercing efforts.
The letter is dated April 20, 1787, and is addressed to a Russian military officer, Piotr Alexandrovich Rumyantsev, known as Count Zdunayski. Catherine wrote in the letter that one of Rumiyantsev’s most important duties was to “vaccinate against smallpox, which, as you know, is very harmful, especially to the general public.”
Catherine and her son, Pavel Petrovich, were stabbed in 1768, nearly two decades ago.
At the time, people were being vaccinated using variolation, the practice of bringing people into contact with the material through infected pustules of a patient with smallpox. This process was used in India and China for hundreds of years before it was adopted in Europe. Slaves in Africa began treatment in the United States. It’s the same as vaccination, but different, which uses a less harmful version of the virus.
Many people are wary of this practice, which can sometimes lead to death or an outbreak of a mild form of smallpox.
This concern led Catherine to show her support.
Lynn Hartnett, an associate professor of history at Villanova University, said Katherine feared smallpox, which had infected her husband and killed the fiance of one of her close advisers.
She invited English physician Thomas Dimsdale to St. Petersburg to have her son and members of her court pierced. Professor Hartnett said, “She was doing it as a way to show the Russian people that it is safe and that it can cure the disease.”
When she died, Catherine provided Dimsdale with a car and protection, and he needed an emergency route through Russia. Instead, she recovered from the vaccination and a holiday was declared to celebrate the event.
Later, Catherine wrote to her ambassador to Britain, Count Ivan Grigorievich Chernyshev: “My son and I, who are recovering, do not have a good home without vaccinated people, and many regret that they have smallpox naturally. And so it can’t be fashionable. “
