Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas pose with daughter Carys, 18, at high school graduation

Catherine Zeta-Jones, 51, and Michael Douglas proudly posed with their daughter Carys at her high school graduation this week.

The 18-year-old was additionally joined on her large day by her brother Dylan, 20, who’s presently a university pupil at Brown College.

In a single snap that Michael, 76, posted to his Instagram web page Dylan was seen affectionately selecting up his little sister as she held her diploma.

‘Congratulations to Carys and your complete class of 2021! Your Mother and I are so pleased with you!’ gushed the son of Kirk Douglas in his caption.

The Fundamental Intuition star, who at 76 is a quarter-century older than his spouse, wrote: ‘We love you a lot and we’re so excited on your future as the most effective is but to return!’

Michael revealed in a 2019 interview with Nearer Weekly that his daughter had determined to start out attending boarding school.

The earlier 12 months she instructed City And Nation that when her father would do the school run ‘Individuals could be like: “Your grandpa’s right here to choose you up.”‘

When Carys celebrated her 18th birthday final month Catherine wrote on Instagram: ‘You’re every little thing, and every little thing is you. Thanks for the enjoyment you convey me.’

The morning of her birthday Cerys texted her mom: ‘Thanks for giving delivery to me!’ to which Catherine replied: ‘Oh, giving delivery to you was my proudest second!’

Catherine then joked: ‘Wait……….. Oscar?…….. No……… Undoubtedly YOU!’ and added two crying laughing emoji at the tip.

She gained her Oscar in 2002 for her supporting function in Chicago – and throughout each the movie shoot and the awards present she was pregnant with Carys.

Nonetheless going sturdy: Michael and Catherine, who’re separated by a quarter-century in age, have been married since 2000 and are pictured at this 12 months’s Golden Globes

In a latest At the moment present interview Catherine gushed that her ‘extraordinarily vivid’ kids each wish to observe their dad and mom into the appearing enterprise.

‘Michael and I’d be the primary dad and mom to say: “, perhaps you need to consider one other profession,” however we have seen how passionate they’re concerning the craft,’ she mentioned.

Catherine and Michael welcomed Dylan in August 2000 and married at the long-lasting Plaza Resort on fifth Avenue that November.

Carys, whom Catherine was closely pregnant with when she danced at the Oscars and accepted her trophy for Chicago, arrived in April 2003.