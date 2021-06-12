Catherine Zeta-Jones says Michael Sheen is ‘like her brother’



She has an extended record of Hollywood friends.

And Catherine Zeta-Jones has revealed that actor Michael Sheen is her ‘brother’ as she mentioned their shut bond on Friday while revealing they grew up in the identical space in South Wales.

In line with the actress, 51, she was raised solely a stone’s throw away from the actor, 52, as she confirmed their mother and father and buddies know one another.

Nevertheless they by no means encountered each other till final yr after they started filming season two of the Prodigal Son and located an instantaneous connection.

Talking about their long-awaited encounter on set, she stated to The Mirror: ‘We spent loads of time going, ‘Did you hear about… Jones?’ ‘No, how is she?’ ‘She’s bought two children’ ‘By no means.’

‘We are actually like brother and sister from completely different mother and father, we’re that shut.’

‘I do not know why that by no means occurred,’ Catherine stated, reflecting on why they by no means crossed paths throughout childhood. ‘My mother and father know Michael’s mother and father, Michael has met my mother and father, half my buddies are Michael’s buddies however by no means the twain had crossed.

Met her match: Nevertheless they by no means encountered each other till final yr after they started filming season two of the Prodigal Son and located an instantaneous connection

‘We’re the identical age, do not inform anybody. The place we come from is like a pimple on the map of the world. I may throw my ball to the top of the village.’

Catherine stated she seems like she’s identified Michael ‘all my life,’ and assembly him was ‘every part I assumed it could be.’

She stated that they had loads to speak about on set for the crime drama in New York as they mentioned rugby, their mutual buddies and faculty jokes.

The actress revealed that in between takes they might revert again to their robust Welsh accents.

Humble beginnings: Michael was raised in Port Talbot and went to the native major faculty while Catherine attended non-public Dumbarton Home Faculty in Swansea (pictured in 2000)

Michael was raised in Port Talbot and went to the native major faculty while Catherine attended non-public Dumbarton Home Faculty in Swansea.

Though each thespians grew up in modest properties, Catherine’s household skilled a stroke of luck after they gained £100,000 in a bingo competitors.

Because of this, they have been capable of afford dance, ballet classes and a personal schooling for his or her daughter.

Catherine revealed she was despatched away at a younger age to London the place she obtained education and a chaperone who would take her to the West Finish.

In the meantime Michael started his efficiency profession on the Dylan Thomas Modern Dance and the Dylan Thomas Theatre, close to her native house.

Catherine joined forces with Michael within the Prodigal Son in 2020, with the second collection set to premiere on Sky One subsequent month.

She portrays a resident physician a Claremont Psychiatric Hospital while Michael performs serial killer Martin Whitly, also called The Surgeon, who is serving life for his crimes.

Companion: Michael is in a relationship with actress Anna Lundberg, 26, and so they share a 20-month-old daughter referred to as Lyra

First born: He is additionally the daddy to Lily Mo, 22, together with his ex Kate Beckinsale (pictured collectively in 2001)

Earlier than becoming a member of the forged, Catherine admitted she ‘solely watched’ to see what Michael was doing as she ‘loves’ seeing him on display.

Michael is in a relationship with actress Anna Lundberg, 26, and so they share a 20-month-old daughter referred to as Lyra. He is additionally the daddy to Lily Mo, 22, together with his ex Kate Beckinsale.

In the meantime Catherine tied the knot with Michael Douglas, 76, in 2000. They share daughter Carys Zeta Douglas, 18, and son Dylan Michael Douglas, 20.