Catholic Bishops Avoid Confrontation With Biden Over Communion
BALTIMORE – The Roman Catholic bishops of the United States on Wednesday approved a new document on the rites of the Eucharist without naming the president or any politician, avoiding a direct confrontation with President Biden.
The question was which Catholics, under what circumstances, are properly qualified to receive fellowship, one of the most sacred rites in Christianity. For some conservative Catholics, the real question was more clear: should Catholic politicians who publicly support and advance abortion rights be denied rites?
Although the document clearly avoids challenging Mr Biden, its existence has sharpened the rift between conservative American bishops and the Vatican and raised some of the country’s most powerful prelatives against the country’s second Catholic president.
Donald J. It also sheds light on the differences between ordinary American Catholics, who have been familiar with Trump’s presidency since he lost both political and religious allegiance. Enthusiastic Catholic right wing with media outlets and activist groups now feel free to oppose Pope Francis and his agenda.
The document, overwhelmingly approved, was the result of a controversial meeting in June, when the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops voted to draft the guidelines after hours of discussion. The vote was a victory for conservative bishops who have portrayed Mr Biden in particular as a serious threat to the church. On the opening day in January, the President of the Council, Archbishop Jose L. of Los Angeles. Gomez issued a statement calling the new president’s policies encouraging “moral misconduct and endangering human life and reputation, most seriously in the areas of abortion, contraception, marriage and sex.”
This time, in the evening before the vote, the bishops debated the closed door in the executive session.
While the new guidelines do not separate individuals, they emphasize the responsibility of Catholic public figures to demonstrate their personal beliefs and moral consistency in their public actions. The document states that “those who exercise certain kinds of public rights” have a duty to “serve the human family with dignity and respect.” And it says the bishop has a “special responsibility” to address situations where there is a gap between public action and church teaching.
Pope Francis has not officially weighed in, but he has a cordial relationship with Mr. Biden, who regularly attends Mass. In October, the pope welcomed the president to the Vatican for a private visit. Mr Biden later told reporters that the pope had called him a “good Catholic” and that he should continue his association. Mr Biden attended St. Patrick’s Church in Rome the next day.
When asked by reporters in September about the issue of communication, the pope remarked that “I have never denied Eucharist to anyone,” although he noted that he had not been deliberately confronted with a dilemma.
The practical decision of whether or not to refuse a communion usually rests with the local clergy. It is rare that a politician has actually turned his back on the church, although Mr. Biden was denied rites when he visited the South Carolina parish while running for president.
Archbishop Christophe Pierre, the Vatican’s representative to the United States, noted the differences in a speech to the group on Tuesday. “The Eucharist is tempted to consider offering something to some privileged people,” he said, echoing the pope’s assertion that rites are not a “reward for the perfect man.”
The document, which was approved Wednesday, does not address the question of the right of public figures to the Eucharist head-on, as some had hoped – and others feared. And the word “abortion” is rarely mentioned in the 29-page guide.
Instead, it offers a detailed examination of the theological and spiritual significance of the Eucharist, in which Catholics believe that bread and wine literally become the body and blood of Christ. The text mentions the Twitter feeds of 20th century activists Dorothy Day, St. Augustine and Pope Francis.
Catholic leaders have for years expressed concern that ordinary Catholics do not understand the basic teachings of the Church Eucharist. A 2019 Pew poll found that more than two-thirds of American Catholics believe that bread and wine are mere symbols.
But the church debate has also served as a proxy for battles over politics, power and the future of the Catholic Church.
The Baltimore meeting of the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops was the first individual general meeting since 2019. Last year’s meeting was canceled as a precautionary measure against the coronavirus epidemic. In June, the bishop literally called.
The weeks leading up to the meeting were marred by conflict. In early November, Archbishop Gomez delivered a speech in which he denounced the social justice movement and the “awakening” dangerous false religions. The speech, delivered literally to the Congress of Catholic and Public Life, drew strong reactions from some scholars and progressive Catholics.
In his opening remarks at the meeting on Tuesday, Archbishop Gomez struck a less inflammatory tone and asked how the church could engage a growing secular nation. He lamented the breakdown of the “shared national” story rooted in the worldview of the Bible and the values of our Judeo-Christian heritage. The speech received a standing ovation from the bishops in Baltimore.
The new document emphasizes the difference between the categories of sins and reminds Catholics that they should not have sexual intercourse in a state of mortal sin – a serious crime committed voluntarily – without first confessing and being saved.
The document quotes from a 2007 text known as the Aparecida Document, which was named for a bishops’ gathering in Central and South America and was issued by a committee chaired by Pope Francis himself, then Cardinal George Bergoglio. The document, which is read as the basic text of his views, contains sharp words for “legislators, heads of government and health professionals” that violate church teachings on abortion and other “serious crimes against life and family.” Catholics in positions of influence may not receive participation, it said.
In May, the Vatican warned the US bishop in a letter that he should engage in “broad and peaceful dialogue” before drafting the document, warning that the vote “could be a source of disagreement rather than unity.”
Conservatives have described the result as a document that demonstrates the importance of maintaining standards around the Eucharist. Tyler, Bishop of Texas Joseph Strickland, who has sharply criticized Mr Biden, said in an interview that although the documents do not contain names, “everyone agrees that it is not necessary to just go up and get up.”
Archbishop Salvatore J. of San Francisco. Cordilion described the new document as flexible. “Every bishop, when he has to deal with this situation, has to decide what is really going on in the land where he is,” he said. Archbishop Cordilleon has sharply criticized Catholic politicians who support abortion rights, including Nancy Pelosi, speaker of the San Francisco House of Representatives.
The conference drew a wide range of theological and political objections from the audience and protesters, and the direction of the church more widely.
On Monday, a coalition of groups supporting women’s rights and LGBTQ rights took part in a prayer walk outside the hotel, urging bishops to “become pastors, not political directors.”
On Tuesday, hundreds of conservative Catholic right-wing Catholic media outlets participated in a militant prayer rally organized by the Church Militant, in the Waterfront Pavilion in view of the hotel where the conference was taking place. The rally, titled “Enough Is Enough”, was aimed at raising objections to the church’s hierarchy. Symbols in the crowd include the coded phrases “no communion for killers” and “let’s go brandon” which is a political swipe at Mr Biden.
Dan Ritosa, who traveled from the Cleveland area for the rally, said he hoped Bishop would maintain the high status of the Eucharist. “Prayer is like talking to God on the phone, and reading the Scriptures is like reading a letter from God,” he said. “But consuming eucharist is like getting closer to your partner.”
One of the expected speakers at the church militant event, Stephen K. Bannon did not appear after a January 6 grand jury convicted him of two counts of contempt of Congress after he refused to provide information to a House inquiry into the January 6 Capital riots. . Mr Bannon appeared in federal court on Monday.
Mr Bannon, the sculptor of Mr Trump’s populist heroism, has in recent years positioned himself as a “gladiator” of right-wing Catholicism. The church militant event was taken out by media personality Milo Ianopoulos, who was widely excluded from mainstream conservative sites for his comments on the seriousness of pedophilia, among other issues.
Gladys Garavito attended the event with her sister in Jacksonville, Fla. Had traveled from here. A lifelong Catholic, she described feeling frustrated by the hierarchy’s failure to stand up to politicians like Mr. Biden in recent years. “It’s like there are two Catholic worlds,” said Mrs. Garavito, describing the growing divide between “presidents” and “country club Catholics” like Ms. Pelosi and “traditional” believers like herself.
“This is the church,” she said, pointing to the opposition crowd around her. That should be the church, and that should be the church. “
