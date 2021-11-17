Catholic Bishops Avoid Confrontation With Biden Over Communion

BALTIMORE – The Roman Catholic bishops of the United States on Wednesday approved a new document on the rites of the Eucharist without naming the president or any politician, avoiding a direct confrontation with President Biden.

The question was which Catholics, under what circumstances, are properly qualified to receive fellowship, one of the most sacred rites in Christianity. For some conservative Catholics, the real question was more clear: should Catholic politicians who publicly support and advance abortion rights be denied rites?

Although the document clearly avoids challenging Mr Biden, its existence has sharpened the rift between conservative American bishops and the Vatican and raised some of the country’s most powerful prelatives against the country’s second Catholic president.

Donald J. It also sheds light on the differences between ordinary American Catholics, who have been familiar with Trump’s presidency since he lost both political and religious allegiance. Enthusiastic Catholic right wing with media outlets and activist groups now feel free to oppose Pope Francis and his agenda.