Cats Are So Not Appreciated. Think Again.

Leslie Lyons is a veterinarian and specialist in feline genetics. She’s also a cat owner and general supporter of cats who is known to tease her colleagues who study canine genetics with the well-worn adage that “Cats rule.” The dogs drool.

This has not been the case with the research money and the attention paid to disease genetics in cats and dogs, in part because the number of dog breeds offers variety in terms of genetic diseases. and perhaps because of a general bias in favor of dogs. But Dr. Lyons, a professor at the University of Missouri, says there are many reasons why cats and their illnesses are invaluable models for human illness. She championed the cause of feline science this week in an article in Trends in Genetics.

“People tend to like them or hate them, and cats are often underestimated by the scientific community,” she writes. But, she says, in some ways the organization of the cat genome is very similar to the human genome, and cat genomics could help understand the large amount of mammalian DNA that is not genes and is poorly understood. .

Among the advances in veterinary medicine that have benefited humans, she pointed out that remdesivir, an important drug in the fight against Covid, was first used successfully against cat disease caused by another coronavirus. .