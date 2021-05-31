Caught Between Two Countries, a Minnesota Resort Area Still Feels Lockdown Blues

ANGLE INLET, Minn. — On the Northwest Angle, a small patch of Minnesota linked to the remainder of the US solely by water, it feels just like the coronavirus shutdown by no means ended.

However the empty cabins, boatless marinas and out-of-work fishing guides aren’t the results of some lockdown imposed by Minnesota’s governor. Nor do they point out an acute worry of the virus. (Many residents are already vaccinated, and just about no one wears a masks.) As a substitute, within the second walleye season of the pandemic, American companies on the Angle stay largely minimize off from their American prospects due to a geographical quirk, a overseas authorities and a gravel highway via Manitoba.

“It begins to really feel very oppressive,” mentioned Lisa Goulet, who alongside together with her husband, Jason, owns Angle Outpost Resort, the place there have been no prospects early final week. “I don’t know if I need to stay like this. I don’t know if it’s actually value it.”