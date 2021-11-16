Caught in new trouble after being out of Team India, 2 watches worth 5 crores were confiscated from Hardik Pandya

Indian cricket team’s star all-rounder Hardik Pandya was stopped at the Mumbai airport on Sunday night, after two expensive watches were found with him. In fact, when questions were answered to Hardik Pandya regarding this moment, he could not give a satisfactory answer. According to officials, he could not even show the bills of the watches, after which both the watches have been confiscated. The estimated cost of these watches is being told Rs 5 crore.

For Hardik Pandya, being stopped by the customs department and confiscation of expensive watches came as a double trouble. Earlier, he was dropped from the team due to poor performance in the T20 World Cup. Let us tell you that India’s performance in the World Cup was very disappointing, after the defeats against Pakistan and New Zealand, the team could not even make it to the semi-finals.

The post Team India caught in new trouble after being kicked out, 2 watches worth Rs 5 crore confiscated from Hardik Pandya appeared first on Jansatta.

#Caught #trouble #Team #India #watches #worth #crores #confiscated #Hardik #Pandya