Caught on camera: Man steals puppy from Middletown pet shop

Caught on digicam: Man steals puppy from Middletown pet shop



MIDDLETOWN, N.J. — The search is on for a puppy thief in Monmouth County.

Investigators say the person seen in surveillance video swiped a cockapoo puppy from the Pet Shoppe on Route 35 in Middletown on Thursday afternoon.

In response to police, the person got here into the shop and requested if they’d any cockapoo or goldendoodle puppies on the market. He then started to play with a 10-week-old cockapoo puppy and moments later, police say he picked the puppy up and ran out.

Puppy Stolen from the Pet Shoppe…Feminine Cockapoo…

Please assist us discover this puppy…$2000 for the protected return of the Puppy. The Pet Shoppe Reward $1000 New Jersey Coalition of Accountable Pet Shops Reward $1000 New Jersey Coalition Pet Stores 1284 Freeway 35

Middletown, NJ 07748

732-706-5000 Microchip # 990000004409325 He drove away black Nissan Rogue. We consider X58 have been first letters on the license plate. Posted by The Pet Shoppe on Thursday, Might 19, 2022

After stealing the puppy, police say he acquired right into a small black SUV with the partial New Jersey license plate of X58.

The suspect was final seen sporting ripped black denims, orange Crocs and a black sweatshirt with the phrases “Key Road” on the sleeves.

Anybody with any data ought to contact Middletown Police.