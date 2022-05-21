Caught on camera: Man steals puppy from Middletown pet shop

Caught on digicam: Man steals puppy from Middletown pet shop
MIDDLETOWN, N.J. — The search is on for a puppy thief in Monmouth County.
Investigators say the person seen in surveillance video swiped a cockapoo puppy from the Pet Shoppe on Route 35 in Middletown on Thursday afternoon.
In response to police, the person got here into the shop and requested if they’d any cockapoo or goldendoodle puppies on the market. He then started to play with a 10-week-old cockapoo puppy and moments later, police say he picked the puppy up and ran out.
After stealing the puppy, police say he acquired right into a small black SUV with the partial New Jersey license plate of X58.
The suspect was final seen sporting ripped black denims, orange Crocs and a black sweatshirt with the phrases “Key Road” on the sleeves.
Anybody with any data ought to contact Middletown Police.
