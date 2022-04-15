World

Caught on video: NYPD officers rescue woman from Central Park Reservoir

1 hour ago
NEW YORK – Dramatic body camera video shows two NYPD officers rescuing a woman from the Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis Reservoir in Central Park. 

In a video posted on Twitter, the NYPD says two officers with the Central Park precinct “observed a woman in distress” in the reservoir Tuesday at around 4:21 p.m.

“They quickly jumped into action and helped get her to safety,” the NYPD wrote. 

The video shows an officer climbing over the reservoir’s fence and removing some of his equipment before swimming out to the woman with a life vest. His partner doled out safety line from the shore. 

The officers were able to pull the woman to safety. 

