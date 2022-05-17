Sports

Cavaliers guard Rajon Rondo accused of pulling gun during outburst with family: reports

Cavaliers guard Rajon Rondo accused of pulling gun during outburst with family: reports
Cavaliers guard Rajon Rondo accused of pulling gun during outburst with family: reports

Cavaliers guard Rajon Rondo accused of pulling gun during outburst with household: reports

The mom of Rajan Rondo’s kids has been given an emergency protection order towards the Cleveland Cavaliers Guard as a result of she was “outraged” final week and threatened her life, in accordance with a number of reports.

Ashley Bachelor filed an EPO in Jefferson County Household Courtroom on Might 13 when Rondo was charged Might 11 with pulling a gun on his household at their Louisville house.

In line with WDRB-TV in Louisville, the bachelor wrote within the EPO, “I’m extraordinarily involved for my security and the protection of my kids.” “Rajan has a historical past of stressed, erratic, explosive habits … I concern that Rajan will come again and attempt to hurt himself or the youngsters and mirror the risk to finish my life.”

Cleanland Cavaliers' Rajan Rondo is dribbling # 1 in the second half of the Eastern Conference 2022 Play-In Tournament against the Brooklyn Nets at the Barclays Center on April 12, 2022 in Brooklyn Borough, New York City.

Cleanland Cavaliers’ Rajan Rondo is dribbling # 1 within the second half of the Jap Convention 2022 Play-In Event towards the Brooklyn Nets on the Barclays Middle on April 12, 2022 in Brooklyn Borough, New York Metropolis.
(Photograph by Sarah Steer / Getty Photographs)

In line with the EPO, the bachelor stated Rondo was taking part in video video games with their son when he informed the kid to complete separating his laundry. When the kid awoke, he stated Rondo tore off the online game console from the wall, smashed the tea cup plate and began screaming.

Rondo then pushes on the trash can exterior the home, pushes on the landscaping lights and pulls his automotive onto the garden, he says. When Bachelor confronts Rondo over the incident, he responds “in accordance with the EPO” “You are useless.”

The bachelor stated, “The kids have been very upset and damage after they noticed Rajan being so offended and violent.”

The bachelor stated Rondo got here again earlier than leaving the home for some time and hit the window with a gun. He added that Rondo, who was nonetheless holding the gun, began yelling on the kids and requested why they have been afraid of him, in accordance with the EPO.

The bachelor stated he contacted former interim Louisville Metro Police Chief Yvette Gentry who got here to the home, however Rondo didn’t let Gentry inside.

Los Angeles Lakers guard Rajan Rondo (4) stands in the first half of a precision NBA basketball game against the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday, October 12, 2021 in Los Angeles.

Los Angeles Lakers guard Rajan Rondo (4) stands within the first half of a precision NBA basketball recreation towards the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday, October 12, 2021 in Los Angeles.
(AP Photograph / Ringo HW Chew, file)

The girl later locked herself in the home with the youngsters, the outlet reported. At one level, Gentry tells the bachelor that Rondo is gone, and that he has a gun.

A decide has granted the bachelor momentary custody of their two kids and Rondo have to be no less than 500 ft away. Rondo was reportedly instructed to give up any firearms he had.

A. Statement to ESPNNBA spokesman Mike Bass stated the league was “conscious of the report and within the course of of gathering extra data.”

Rondo has performed with 9 groups in his 16 seasons on the NBA, together with 9 seasons with the Boston Celtics. He received an NBA Championship with the Celtics in 2008 and one other with the Los Angeles Lakers in 2020.

April 11, 2012: Boston Celtics guard Rajan Rondo (9) sees a pass by the Atlanta Hawks guard Kirk Heinrich and forward Josh Smith (5) against a double-team in the first half of an NBA basketball game in Boston.

April 11, 2012: Boston Celtics guard Rajan Rondo (9) sees a cross by the Atlanta Hawks guard Kirk Heinrich and ahead Josh Smith (5) towards a double-team within the first half of an NBA basketball recreation in Boston.
(AP)

Rondo is about to turn out to be a vast free agent this summer season.


