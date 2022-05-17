Cavaliers guard Rajon Rondo accused of pulling gun during outburst with family: reports

Cavaliers guard Rajon Rondo accused of pulling gun during outburst with household: reports



The mom of Rajan Rondo’s kids has been given an emergency protection order towards the Cleveland Cavaliers Guard as a result of she was “outraged” final week and threatened her life, in accordance with a number of reports.

Ashley Bachelor filed an EPO in Jefferson County Household Courtroom on Might 13 when Rondo was charged Might 11 with pulling a gun on his household at their Louisville house.

In line with WDRB-TV in Louisville, the bachelor wrote within the EPO, “I’m extraordinarily involved for my security and the protection of my kids.” “Rajan has a historical past of stressed, erratic, explosive habits … I concern that Rajan will come again and attempt to hurt himself or the youngsters and mirror the risk to finish my life.”

In line with the EPO, the bachelor stated Rondo was taking part in video video games with their son when he informed the kid to complete separating his laundry. When the kid awoke, he stated Rondo tore off the online game console from the wall, smashed the tea cup plate and began screaming.

Rondo then pushes on the trash can exterior the home, pushes on the landscaping lights and pulls his automotive onto the garden, he says. When Bachelor confronts Rondo over the incident, he responds “in accordance with the EPO” “You are useless.”

The bachelor stated, “The kids have been very upset and damage after they noticed Rajan being so offended and violent.”

The bachelor stated Rondo got here again earlier than leaving the home for some time and hit the window with a gun. He added that Rondo, who was nonetheless holding the gun, began yelling on the kids and requested why they have been afraid of him, in accordance with the EPO.

The bachelor stated he contacted former interim Louisville Metro Police Chief Yvette Gentry who got here to the home, however Rondo didn’t let Gentry inside.

The girl later locked herself in the home with the youngsters, the outlet reported. At one level, Gentry tells the bachelor that Rondo is gone, and that he has a gun.

A decide has granted the bachelor momentary custody of their two kids and Rondo have to be no less than 500 ft away. Rondo was reportedly instructed to give up any firearms he had.

A. Statement to ESPNNBA spokesman Mike Bass stated the league was “conscious of the report and within the course of of gathering extra data.”

Rondo has performed with 9 groups in his 16 seasons on the NBA, together with 9 seasons with the Boston Celtics. He received an NBA Championship with the Celtics in 2008 and one other with the Los Angeles Lakers in 2020.

Rondo is about to turn out to be a vast free agent this summer season.