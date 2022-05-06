Cavaliers’ Kevin Love has message for critics after bounce back year: ‘F— what THEY think’



The Cleveland Cavaliers’ Kevin Love reflected on the 2021-22 season and how he backtracked from the 2020-21 campaign and was criticized for being runner-up in the sixth season of the Year award voting in the offseason.

Love embraced and improved on a bench role with the Cavaliers and took Cleveland to the playoff hunt all season. Unless the stretch hits something untimely, the Cavaliers could play in the first round of the playoffs instead of fighting for a place in the play-in tournament.

Love averaged 13.6 points and 7.2 rebounds per game in 74 games, the most he has played since the 2015-16 season.

“After the most frustrating injury of my career in the 20-21 season and not feeling completely healed and in shape after leaving USA basketball in the summer – a lot of people said I was,” the 5-time All-Star wrote in an Instagram post. “Some even went so far as to say ‘love should consider retiring soon …’. It even came from something I thought I respected and had a fugue on the back of my face and behind me. I never made that comment I did not allow the faith system to be shaken.

“I reevaluated a lot of relationships but first took the time for the man in the mirror. I worked my way up to a healthy season with the goal of being available and the mentality of helping lead. The young team to take the next step. Early in my career I never became a veterinarian. Help build a winning culture no matter what the lineup.

Love was selected to the U.S. basketball team for the Olympics last summer but was immediately criticized by ESPN’s Jalen Rose, who said the presence of profits in the team was like “tokenism.”

Love finally left the team referring to the “performance level”.

Prem added in her post, “The price of redemption returns more than that.” “To make this team jump – for the first time since my sophomore season at the NBA 13 years ago, I had to sacrifice myself and get off the bench. I didn’t fight it, I was hungry to make a positive impact and produce like that. Always there. I’m grateful for JB’s (Bickerstaff) transparency and trust. You let me be your best version. It will always be bigger to us than basketball.

“Numbers don’t lie … so I’m going to make a few lists here. For the bench players, I’ve led the league in double doubles. I’ve broken a franchise record for 3pt FG off the bench. Lead the team with 187 3pt FG. Lead the league leader. Responsibility has been taken. As a goal of my availability – I lead the team in games outside of the game and games missed due to covid – I have played in every game. “

He said it was important for him to be runner-up as the sixth person because he was focused on regaining his respect.

“Reassurance – Never define what other people tell you. Almost all the time people don’t see the scene or perspective from the field floor. Many seats on the field are filled by those who have never ventured on the floor – they cast shadows at safe distances.”

Finally, to his teammates, followers and critics, there was a message of love.

“So keep showing.

“Stay hungry.

“And f — what do they think.”

Miami hit guard Tyler Hero has won the sixth Man of the Year award. Hero received 96 first-place votes in three of the gains. Phoenix Suns forward Cam Johnson also received first place votes.