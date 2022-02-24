Cavaliers promote Mike Gansey from assistant to GM



The Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday promoted Assistant General Manager Mike Gansi to the post of GM, one of several front-office moves made by the advanced team.

Gansi has been with the Cavs since 2011. Working with Kobe Altman will enhance his role in draft preparation, having recently been promoted from GM to President of Basketball Operations.

“Mike is an incredible asset to me and to this organization, and his work behind the scenes gives me a lot of confidence that he is ready to take on another leadership role,” Altman said. “The roots of his community provide a unique perspective when it comes to the type of commitment needed to make a positive impact in Cleveland and when evaluating players.”

The Cavs have made dramatic changes by winning just 22 games last season. They have reached fourth place in the All-Star Break at the Eastern Conference and are looking to make the playoffs for the first time since 2018.

Gansi, 39, is a native of Northeast Ohio. He played in college in West Virginia, where he selected first-team Big East. Gansi previously served as GM for the NBA G-League’s Cleveland Charge.

In addition to the promotion of Gansi, the Cavs have promoted Brandon Weims to the position of Assistant GM after serving as their Senior Director of Player staff. Weims is a longtime friend and former high-school classmate of LeBron James.

The Cavs have also promoted Jason Hillman to vice president of basketball operations and John Nichols to vice president of basketball strategy.