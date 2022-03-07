Cavaliers top Raptors 104-96, All-Star Jarrett Allen suffers injury



The Cavaliers could not even celebrate a signature victory. They have another significant injury to overcome.

All-Star center Jarrett Allen suffered a finger fracture during the first quarter of Sunday’s 104-96 win over the Toronto Raptors, a potentially damaging blow to Cleveland’s playoff hopes.

After the game, Athletic quoted an unnamed source as saying that Allen had broken his finger and would be removed indefinitely. No finger or hand was mentioned in the report.

The Cavs only said that Allen suffered a bruised quadriceps and did not say anything about a finger injury after the game. Allen had six points and two rebounds in 10 minutes.

Coach JB Bickerstaff said he did not speak to training staff and did not provide any updates on Allen, who has become one of the NBA’s best youth centers in his second season with Cleveland.

The Cavs have been plagued by injuries for months, losing to key scorer Colin Sexton and veteran guard Ricky Rubio in a late-season knee injury. All-star guard Darius Garland is battling a back injury, and the Cavs are still without guards Rajan Rondo and Caris Levert.

Allen’s news is a major blow to the team trying to reach the playoffs for the first time since 2018. With the exception of the 7-footer, Rocky Evan Mobley will be asked to do more and the Cavs will face another challenge. .

“I have to play bigger and Kevin Love will play my position,” Mobley said. “It’ll just go down the line. We’ve got three big ones yet – me, K-Love and Lori (Markkanen). We’re still a very big team and we can play the same way.”

Mobily had 20 points and 17 rebounds, with Laurie Markkanen scoring 22 as the Cavaliers extended their lead to Toronto in the Eastern Conference standings with their second win in eight games.

Darius Garland had 17 points and 10 assists, Cedi Osman added 17 points and Kevin Love added 15 as Cleveland improved to 3-0 against Toronto.

Pascal Siakam 24 points and Chris Boucher 21 Raptors, who started a six-game road trip without all-star guard Fred Vanvalit (knee pain) or forward Ozi Anunobi (broken finger).

The Raptors dropped to 100-95 in 18th place in fourth place, but Garland made two free throws and 56 seconds left to seal it for Osman’s stealing Cavs.

“We came and knew what was at stake. They did,” Boucher said. “Those were two good teams who were out. Thanks to them. We would have liked to win, but they were two good teams.”

Vanvalet’s injury and backup led Malachi Flynn to Toronto coach Nick Nurse to start Rocky Scotty Burns on the point guard. He finished with 42 points, 12 rebounds and six assists in 42 minutes.

Cleveland have lost six of their last seven, but the young team has an encouraging sign of coming out of its recent funk with a 125-119 loss to Philadelphia on Friday. The match-up against the team directly behind them in the standings is considered a big test.

“It simply came to our notice then.

Cleveland led by 13 at half-time and then crossed a brutal third quarter – 16 points, 3-pointers out of 10 – opening the lead 82-64 at the start of the fourth. Love then hits a 3-pointer and reserve Dean Wade delivers a thunderous dunk on Toronto’s Khem Birch.

Tip-INS

Raptors: 6 out of 24 on 3-pointers. … VanVleet has missed the last five games, but the nurse believes he will be back “soon”. Toronto is closed for the next two days and the nurse is hopeful “an extra few days will get her ready to go.” … Anunoby, the average career highest point (17.5), rebound (5.5), missed seven games in a row.

Cavaliers: Markkanen added a season-high 12 rebounds. … Rondo (sprained leg) sits in the fifth game in a row while Levert (sprained) misses his sixth game. “They’re both moving in the right direction,” Bickerstaff said.

Coach K Tribute

The nurse was a guest on Raptors assistant Adrian Griffin at Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski’s final at Cameron Indoor Stadium on Saturday night, whose son, AJ, is a young forward for the Blue Devils.

The nurse said her biggest takeaway from the event was Coach K’s deep connection to the school.

“It’s incredible,” he said. “The man has been there for 42 years. When I was 30, I already had nine jobs. It seemed impossible that this was his vision and that was his plan and to carry it out so gloriously.

“That’s what he wanted to do and he wanted to put it all together and do it in a relationship-slash-family way.”

Coming next

Raptors: Wednesday in San Antonio.

Cavaliers: Go to Indiana on Tuesday to start a three-game road swing. Cleveland 3-0 against Indiana this season.