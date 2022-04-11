Cavs blast Bucks backups to earn No. 8 play-in seed



NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

The Milwaukee Box used the last game of the regular season to rest before defending their NBA crown.

Horsemen had no such luxury.

Kevin Love made eight 3-pointers and made 32 points as Cleveland finished the No. 8 play-in spot – and a match-up against Brooklyn – on Sunday with a 133-115 win over the box, which sat superstar Giannis Anteokoumpo and their other regulars.

The Cavs were at risk of falling to No. 10 seed in the Eastern Conference.

However, they immediately ended any suspense, scoring the first 14 points and dominating a team of backups at the back of the box. The Cavs made 10 3-pointers while creating a 28-point lead in the first quarter and Cleveland led 33 in the half.

Click here for more sports coverage on FOXNEWS.COM

Coach JB Bickerstaff said: “They just played the game on purpose. “This year we were in a situation where we didn’t play the game for 48 minutes. Tonight, I thought they came out and set the tone and they did a great job playing the game the way we needed to. It worked.”

Love did all his damage in 15 minutes, for 3 seconds of his career and added 10 rebounds.

According to the Elias Sports Bureau, Love is the first player since 1954 (in the shot clock era) to record at least 10 rebounds in 15 minutes or less.

Rookie Evan Mobley added 18 points and 10 rebounds for the Cavs, who won just 22 games a year ago and are nowhere near as close to the playoffs. But they are here and will now face the Nets in Brooklyn on Tuesday night with the winner advancing to the first round.

Cleveland went 1-3 against Brooklyn this season, but the Cavs led the net in the fourth quarter on Friday night before collapsing in crunch time.

“I like our chances when it comes down to a dog fight,” Love said. “That’s what Tuesday night is going to be like.”

Box 40-point deficit against Cleveland’s reserve came down to 12 and Bickerstaff Mobelli, Darius Garland and Laurie Markkanen before re-entering and the Cavs regained control.

Milwaukee rookie Sandro Mamukelashvili had a season-high 28 points and added 13 rebounds.

With a top-three seed already secured, box starter Chris Middleton, along with Brooke Lopez and Bobby Portis, have rested Antetocunumpo – an award for defending champions – another tough year.

Jrue started for the holiday box but played only seven seconds. He would earn a bonus while playing, so Holiday took the floor for the jump ball, immediately committed a foul and checked out.

Assuming they get the No. 3 seed (playing No. 2 Boston in Memphis on Sunday night), the Box will play No. 6 Chicago in the first round and avoid the opening match against Brooklyn, which led Milwaukee to seven games in the conference semifinals last season.

“It’s great to have 82 games at the bank, and our health is pretty good,” said coach Mike Budenholzer. “The boys know we have a special team and we have a special opportunity.”

The riders, who have suffered injuries all season, are still without All-Star center Jarrett Allen. He hasn’t played since breaking a finger on March 5, but could be ready for the post-season.

Although the Cavs have higher goals, Bickerstaff wanted his players to appreciate making the play-offs.

“These are opportunities, and I want our boys to understand that they were not promised, they were not guaranteed,” he said. “We have guys on this team that took them six or seven years to get to the playoffs. I, personally, this was my ninth season before I had a chance to compete in the playoffs, so it’s going to be noticed that only you around the league, that’s for sure.”

Tip-INS

Box: Despite averaging 29.9 points, 11.6 rebounds and an average of 5.8 assists, Antetokounmpo looks like an outsider in a tough MVP race. … Gee George Hill (neck pain) was shut down, but Budenholzer said he was “quite optimistic” about playing an experienced player in the post-season. Hill missed 17 games due to injury from January 30 to March 12. 6G Grayson Allen (left hip pain) was unavailable for the third game in a row.

Cavaliers: C. Moses Brown transformed his bilateral deal into a standard NBA deal. He is now eligible for play-in tournaments and playoffs. … Rajan Rondo had season-high 13 assists. … Cleveland finished 44-38, doubling its total win since 2021.

Allen Update

Allen fell on the floor in an intense exercise before the game, went through various drills and shot with his injured left hand.

He no longer wears a protective splint and his fingers are simply taped, another strong sign that he is close to getting ready.

The riders missed him on both ends of the court.

“He’s taking action,” Bickerstaff said. “It’s just one of those things, the day will come and she will be ready to go.”

Coming next

Box: The Box have taken a 4-0 lead against the Bulls this season.

Cavaliers: Their first play-in appearance will be on Tuesday.