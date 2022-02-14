Cavs’ center Jarrett Allen named All-Star replacement for Harden



Cleveland Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen will replace James Harden in this year’s All-Star Game.

Allen, who is spending a strong second season with Cleveland, was selected by NBA Commissioner Adam Silver on Monday to replace the injured Harden.

Allen will join teammate Darius Garland for this year’s event in Cleveland, giving the Cavs two All-Star presents for the first time since 2018.

Harden is working on a left hamstring problem that is delaying his debut with the Philadelphia 76ers. Harden, who was chosen by the coaches as an all-star reserve, traded a blockbuster deal for the Brooklyn Nets Ben Simmons last week.

This is the first All-Star selection for Allen. He won just 22 games last season, helping the Cavs to a wonderful 35-22 record. Allen averaged 16.2 points, career-high 11.1 rebounds and 1.4 blocked shots in 49 games. The 23-year-old is also second in the league in field-goal percentage (66.5%).

Shortly after learning that Harden would miss the game, the Cavs resumed campaigning for Allen, who passed last week when Silver named Charlotte’s Lamelo Ball as Kevin Durant’s replacement.

“He should have been named All-Star Reserve from the jump,” said teammate Kevin Love, a five-time All-Star about Allen. “I told him, it doesn’t matter how you got there. He’s so consistent for us.

“He was a leader in that field, he brought it every night. He made a double-double post, he shot very well from the floor. He’s a guy who wants to be better, a guy who wants to lead. It’s a game. Skills. Tough every night and JA does it. He makes it for us over and over again. “