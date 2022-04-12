Cavs’ rookie Evan Mobley ready for debut on tourney play-in stage



Irresistible. This is perhaps the best word to describe Cavaliers Prize-winning rookie forward Evan Mobley.

Or maybe not afraid. Or undeniable. Unreal, can fit too.

At about the same time the NBA will end this season after the final in June, Mobli will be 21 years old. So when he’s legally old enough to take an adult drink, he’ll get a full season – and even a few playoffs. Games – under his belt.

Probably a Rookie of the Year award.

For the Cavaliers to break the Brooklyn Nets in Tuesday night’s play-in tournament and advance to the post-season, the 7-foot mob will have much to do throughout Cleveland’s turnaround season – and much more.

Moby will be counted on for scoring, rebounding and under-the-rim defender after all-star Jarrett Allen was out again due to a broken finger that sidelined him for more than a month.

This is no different than what he has provided all season for the resurrected Cavs. What’s new is that the bets will be much higher and Mobley will play on a stage where the light will be brighter than he sees.

Rook ready.

“I’m definitely excited,” soft-spoken Mobili said after Sunday’s win over Milwaukee in the regular-season final. “I think the whole team is excited. It’s a new experience for a lot of people on our team. We’re a very young team, so I think everyone is excited.

“Everyone will come out here with a lot of energy and really play their hardest. So I have a good feeling about it.”

These good vibes have fueled Mobley and the young Cavs for months.

With another draft lottery expected to emerge after winning just 22 games last season, the Cleveland rebuild seems to have skipped a few steps as the Cavs finished 44-38 despite an overwhelming number of injuries.

Mobley, the No. 3 overall pick from the USC last year, kicked Cleveland’s climb into another gear.

With an average of 15 points, 8.3 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.7 blocks in 69 games, the stats that put him in a very tight-to-call race for top rookie honors with Toronto’s Scotty Burns.

Allen recently missed five straight games due to a sprained ankle and his value to Cave is understood to be due to the team going 1-4.

Ask coach JB Bickerstaff about Moby’s many talents and the list goes on.

“Of course what he does defensively is his ability to defend multiple positions, his ability to defend rims, his rim challenge shots, his changes to rim shots,” Bickerstaff said. “Offensively, a playmaker is a big man, so we can get the ball to him in different places on the floor and allow him to play from all the floors. His ability to score basketball goals.

“He brought us a lot.”

Mobley came back from his five-game absence last week to face the Nets and finish with 17 points, seven rebounds and two blocks, a casual performance Bickerstaff described as “out of bed”.

Mobley’s defensive play also had elements that were not seen on the box score.

Bickerstaff has watched them all season.

“His ability to intimidate,” Bickerstaff said. “People sometimes don’t go there for fear that he’s there and they’ll settle for bad shots or hard passes because they want to play away from him.”

The length of the mobil and the athleticism allow the Cavs to turn the screen, overplay passing lanes and become more aggressive.

“It makes us a versatile defense and it’s helpful for all the boys because they have confidence when he’s there,” Bickerstaff said. “They can get up and put more pressure on their people because they know Evan is there to support them.”

Mobili’s return seems to have restored some confidence in the Cavs, who went 9-14 after an All-Star break due to injury.

“And it’s going to get better from here on out,” Kevin told Love Mobily about returning. “Just the awareness and the natural feeling towards the ball (he has it), be it rebounding, protecting the defensive rebound, but then becoming an elite defender and elite shot blocker with his size and length in his first year.

“It’s power in numbers, but it’s nice, it’s a huge luxury to have Eve there.”