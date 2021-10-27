cbi arrested navy officer and retired officer for leaking confidential information of kilo class submarine

According to sources, more people are likely to be arrested in this case. However, it is not yet known whether any foreign agency is involved in this. In this case, the Navy has issued a statement saying that the investigation into the leak of administrative and commercial information has come to the fore and the matter is being investigated by a central agency. The Indian Navy is cooperating fully in this investigation as well as an internal investigation is also being conducted by the Navy.

According to news agency ANI sources, a five-member inquiry committee headed by Vice Admiral and Rear Admiral was formed after the matter of information leak came to the notice of Naval officials last month and an internal inquiry was initiated. Also, orders were given to find ways to prevent such incidents in future.

The CBI has arrested a Navy Commander posted in Mumbai in connection with leaking intelligence related to Kilo class submarine. Along with this, the CBI is also interrogating several Navy officers who were in touch with the arrested officer. The investigating agency is keeping an eye on retired officers of the three services in this case. The investigating agency has also received several inputs related to this. This could lead to more arrests.

The central probe agency is also probing the hardware and data used by the arrested Navy officer during his tenure. The investigating agency raided about 19 places including Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad in this case. From where important documents and digital evidence were seized.