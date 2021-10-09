CBI Director Subodh Kumar Jaiswal: CBI Director Subodh Kumar Jaiswal was sent by Mumbai Police Cyber ​​Cell

Mumbai

Mumbai Police Cyber ​​Cell (Mumbai Police) has issued summons to CBI Director Subodh Kumar Jaiswal for leaking data of Maharashtra Intelligence Department related to police transfer posting. This summons has been sent via email. In addition, he has been asked to appear in the case on October 14.

According to information received, Rashmi Shukla, former head of the state intelligence department, had prepared an intelligence report on the transfer-posting case. According to the Mumbai Police, a case has been registered in the cyber cell division of Bandra Kurla under the Official Secrets Act.

Subodh Kumar Jaiswal remains the DGP of Mumbai Police.

Subodh Kumar Jaiswal, a 1985 batch IPS officer of Maharashtra cadre, was appointed as the head of CBI in May 2021. Earlier, Subodh Kumar Jaiswal was the Director General of Mumbai Police.