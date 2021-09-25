CBI in Narendra Giri case Question: CBI in Narendra Giri case: How did Narendra Giri die? 11 unanswered questions and CBI probe, will the murder mystery be solved? – CBI is investigating Baghambari Mathematics Mahant Narendra Giri Suspected death case Many questions before the team

Highlights The CBI has launched an investigation into the suspicious death of Mahant Narendra Giri

Many questions have been raised about the death of the mahant of Baghambari Math.

The CBI will look for answers to 11 questions

Prayagraj

The CBI has registered an FIR in the death of Akhada Parishad president Mahant Narendra Giri. A CBI team will soon reach Prayagraj and take up the case. In such a scenario, the SIT will hand over the evidence gathered so far and the findings found to the CBI team, but it will be a challenge for the CBI to go to the bottom of the matter and disclose it.

Meanwhile, the news of the CBI probe has created an atmosphere of fear inside the ashram and among the officials as well. Because of this incident, they are under investigation from the people living in the ashram to the authorities. There will be many questions before the CBI, the answers to which will not be so easy to find.

These issues will be investigated:

The difference between information and FIR. Official information was given after the incident that the disciples, who broke down the door and entered, cut the noose and brought the body down. At the same time, his disciple Amar Giri has lodged an FIR alleging that he opened the door by pushing.

How did the rheumatoid monk get up with a stool on the bed and hang the noose from the fan?

Why was the body removed before the police arrived? Why not call a doctor? Why was the mahant not taken to the hospital?

Why was the suicide note written like a will and in pieces? Why is there so much confusion and discrepancy in the signature?

Why did he commit suicide in the room where the mahant was staying? Narendra Giri used to rest in his lounge. The AC in the room was bad too.

Dozens of CCTV cameras have been installed on campus. Most are working, but the CCTV camera near the room was faulty.

Mahant had been accused many times before, but he did not take any action after that, so why this time?

Most saints say that the mahant was hesitant to write, so how did he write such a big letter?

Why is there no mention in the so-called suicide note of the person who informed them from Haridwar that the video was going viral.

Why the FIR was separated from the suicide note, when the suicide note was found immediately after the incident.

Why is Anand Giri’s name in the FIR even after three people were charged in the suicide note?