CBI probe into Bengal violence: CBI probe into post-poll violence in West Bengal arrested

West Bengal witnessed massive violence after the Assembly elections. Many people died in it. The CBI is investigating the case. The CBI on Saturday arrested two people in connection with an attack on a pro-BJP Dharma Mandal in Nadia district. The two accused, Bijoy Ghosh and Asim Ghosh, were briefly detained by the arresting agency before being arrested, officials said.Officials said the CBI had raided 15 places in connection with the assassination attempt on Dharam Mandal. Mandal was critically injured on the night of May 14 when he was beaten by eight accused while trying to rescue a relative in Chapra. Dharmapal’s brother Ayan had alleged in his complaint that his family members, residents of Hridaypur village, were known to be BJP supporters. The complainant alleges that on the night of May 14, eight accused beat up his relative Sanjit Mandal and dragged him to a nearby area.

21 FIRs so far in violence cases

When the complainant, his brother Dharam and another relative Saurabh went there to save Sanjeet from the accused, the accused also beat them. According to the FIR, one accused Ujjwal Ghosh stabbed Dharma in the head with a sharp weapon and seriously injured him. The CBI has registered 10 more FIRs in connection with the post-poll violence, bringing the total to 21. The case is being investigated by a five-judge bench of the Calcutta High Court.

