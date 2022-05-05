CBP begins revealing the number of possible terrorists nabbed at the border after months of GOP pressure



NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

After months of pressure from Republican lawmakers in Congress, the Customs and Border Protection (CBP) has begun posting the number of people encountered at the border whose names are on the terror watch list for the first time since the Trump administration.

After Republicans pledged to the House Homeland Security Committee, the CBP began posting numbers online last week, papering the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) with a request to provide the numbers of those recorded in the Terrorist Screening Database (TSDB). To Congress and publicly.

Since Biden took office in January 2021, the CBP has stopped publicly posting updates on TSDB encounters at the border, labeling the information “law enforcement sensitive,” although the Trump administration had previously released the data to the public, which GOP congressmen have been frustrated by. Information

House Republicans press Biden admin for information on immigrants in terrorist database

The numbers show that the number of TSDB encounters at ports of entry by the CBP’s Office of Field Operations has increased since FY 2017, with 333 TSDB encounters (217 on the northern border and 116 on the southern border), the recent highest of 538. FY 2019 (258 on the northern border and 280 on the southern border). After the fiscal year 2019, it has come down to 196 in 2020-2020 and 157 in 2021-2021.

FY 2022 is currently on the verge of surpassing the number of FY 2021, with 131 TSDB encounters so far – 96 encountered at the northern border and 35 encountered at the southern border.

The number has increased from two encounters in FY 2017 to 16 in 2021 FY (of which 15 encountered at the southern border) as they encountered border patrols as they entered Port of Entry. So far in FY 2022, that number is already high, with 27 TSDB encounters – all at the southern border.

The Terrorist Screening Database (TSDB) contains information about the identities of people known or “logically suspected” of being involved in terrorist activity.

The number of overwhelmed border patrol agents on the southern border is not counted. Gadget Clock reported that over last month 62,000 illegal immigrants In March alone, Border Patrol avoided agents, averaging about 2,000 a day.

Homeland Security ranking member Ripa. John Cuttack, RNY. And in a letter to Republic August Pfluger, R-Texas reviewed by Gadget Clock Digital on April 26, CBP Commissioner Chris Magnus pledged to provide monthly TSDB data updates on CBP’s website.

It appears CBP posted the first TSDB data the next day, April 27.

Former Border Patrol chief Rodney Scott has repeatedly warned of the number of TSDBs crossing the border, he said. Peer agent Last year it was “at a level we’ve never seen before.”

Republicans on the committee wrote letters in August, November and March pressing the Biden administration on the issue – pushing back against the administration’s failure to make the number of TSDB encounters public. In addition, Pfluger introduced legislation requiring DHS to publish monthly numbers in January, and members held a meeting with Magnus in February where they discussed the importance of publishing data.

In March, Republicans from both the House Oversight and the Homeland Security Committee asked the mayor to allow the number to be made public.

“The American people deserve to know this information and the realities of the security situation we face on our broken borders, especially where terrorists try to enter our country,” said Reps Cutco and James Comer, R-Ki. Says. Letters.

CBP did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Gadget Clock Digital.