CBP officers seize 16K rounds of ammunition at US-Mexico border: saved ‘countless lives’



Border authorities seized 16,000 rounds of ammunition from a vehicle trying to enter Mexico from the United States earlier this week, saving “countless lives,” according to one official.

The seizure was made on the Hidalgo International Bridge in South Texas near McAllen on Tuesday.

US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers were conducting an outbound enforcement operation on the bridge when they came across a white Chevrolet pickup truck heading south in Mexico.

Post-Title 42 Dams Moderated by Biden Administrator’s Plan to Combat Immigrant Waves Uncommon

An officer referred the vehicle for further inspection, which involved the use of non-intrusive inspection (NII) equipment. The search turned up 3,000 rounds of .38 caliber pistol ammunition and 13,000 7.62×39 rifle ammunition hidden in the vehicle, the CBP said.

The CBP’s Office of Field Operations (OFO) unit seized ammunition and vehicles. The case is being investigated by special agents from the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement-Homeland Security Investigation (ICE-HSI).

“Our CBP officers prevented the ammunition from entering the streets of Mexico. Thanks to their diligent inspection work, countless lives have been saved,” said Port Director Carlos Rodriguez. “Unannounced exports of arms and ammunition to Mexico are illegal.”

Additional details about the driver were not released. Gadget Clock reached out to the CBP for more information but did not return before the time of publication.