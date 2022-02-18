World

CBP sees 'substantial increase' in fentanyl seizures, confirms 153,941 migrant encounters in January

CBP sees 'substantial increase' in fentanyl seizures, confirms 153,941 migrant encounters in January
The Customs and Border Protection (CBP) said on Friday it had seen a “substantial increase” in fentanyl seizures on the southern border in January, just as it had confirmed that there were 153,941 migrant encounters last month.

The CBP’s monthly operational update on Wednesday confirmed Gadget Clock reporting that there had been 153,941 encounters, a typical slow month for border crossings. That number nearly doubled to 78,414 immigrant encounters in January 2021 and four times to 36,585 in January 2020.

The number of migrants facing the southern border rose in January, nearly doubling from 2021: Court Dock

Of those confronted last month, 73% were single adults and 51% of total immigrants were expelled through the Trump administration-initiated Title 42 public health protection, and some continued by the Biden administration. Among them, 62% of single adults were expelled under Title 42 and 26% of family units were returned.

48,945 pounds of drugs were seized at the southern border in January, down from 59,793 pounds a year earlier. However, fentanyl seizures increased, with 839 pounds seized in January, up from 682 pounds in FY 2021 and 139 pounds in FY2020.

Fentanyl, an opioid treatment for pain, is 50 to 100 times more potent than morphine. In fiscal year 2021, the CBP seized 10,586 pounds of deadly drugs at the southern border, which could be extremely small amounts. That’s up from, 4,558 seized in FY2020 and 2, 2,633 seized in FY2019. So far in FY 2022, agents have seized 28 3,289

READ Also  Mark Meadows Cooperating With Jan. 6 Attack Inquiry

In its statement, the CBP noted that compared to December, borderline seizures decreased by 14% and drug seizures by 1%, but fentanyl seizures increased by 57%.

Arizona CBP officers arrest Mexican national with 85 85,000 worth of fentanyl pills

“The CBP’s monthly operational update in January shows that while immigration flows declined in January, CBP workers encountered 14 percent fewer people at the southwestern border than in December. Magnus in the statement.

“Overall, the incidence of illicit drug trafficking has decreased, although fentanyl bans have increased significantly. The CBP continues to take important steps to improve our ability to control drugs and keep dangerous drugs off our roads,” he said.

The number of migrants at the border may be a cause for constant concern for the CBP, due to the fact that January is usually a slow month for migrant crossings and the number of FY 2022 exceeds FY 2021.

Between October 2020 and January FY 2021, there were 296,720 immigrant encounters. In the current financial year, from October to January, there were 72,846.

Bill Melugin of Gadget Clock contributed to this report.

