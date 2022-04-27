CBP seizes phony 1936 Red Wings’ Stanley Cup rings



U.S. Customs and Border Protection said they seized a consignment of fake Stanley Cup rings for the 1936 Detroit Red Wings Championship.

CBP officers at the Port of Champlain facility in upstate New York selected a consignment earlier this month. After examining its contents, the agents determine that they are counterfeit.

Agents confiscated a total of 10 rings, valued at 15,000. The CBP said the consignment violated Red Wings’ trademark intellectual property rights.

Intellectual property rights relate to products that infringe U.S. trademarks, copyrights and patents. Other violations may include incorrect classification of goods, false country-of-origin marks, health and safety issues, and valuation issues.

“Our CBP officers are proud of their work, which includes protecting our economy and our customers from counterfeit products,” Champlain Area Port Director Steven Bronson said in a statement. “Their role is crucial in protecting both consumers and businesses from imported fraudulent items.”

The Red Wings have won 11 Stanley Cups, the first two in 1936 and behind Hall of Fame Sid Howe in ’37. Detroit beat Toronto Maple Leafs 3-1 to win the Cup in ’36.

Jack Adams was the coach of the Red Wings. He is the only person to have won the Stanley Cup as a player, coach and general manager.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.