CBP sounds alarm on criminal gangs recruiting teens on social media to smuggle migrants

14 seconds ago
Customs and Border Protection (CBP) is seeing a growing trend of transnational criminal organizations (TCOs) using social media to recruit American teenagers to help them smuggle drugs, illegal immigrants and other illicit cargo into the United States.

In a release, CBP said agents in the Rio Grande Valley Sector have encountered over 137,000 migrants between October and the end of December – a 163% increase over the same time in 2020. Additionally, it has seen a 43% increase in narcotics seizures.

30 HOUSE REPUBLICANS WRITE TO TIKTOK CHIEF OVER CARTELS USING APP TO ORGANIZE SMUGGLING, STALK BORDER PATROL

With that enormous traffic, human smugglers have increasingly turned to social media to target young drivers to smuggle migrants.

“TCOs are luring minors to smuggle migrants across border towns in the Rio Grande Valley and into the US interior with the promise of fast cash,” the CBP said. “TCOs convince juvenile drivers that they will not face the same consequences as adults if apprehended or that law enforcement will disengage a pursuit if dangerous conditions are present.”

“The result is an increase in erratic driving by inexperienced drivers, often observed exceeding posted speed limits, and driving against oncoming traffic.”

The agency said authorities have arrested drivers from San Antonio, Houston and elsewhere – including drivers as young as 13.

Meanwhile, agents have engaged in over 99 pursuits of vehicles so far this fiscal year, on the back of 257 chases in FY 2021 – most involving cars loaded with migrants.

READ Also  FDA Approves Pfizer’s COVID Pill for Emergency Use – Gadget Clock

BORDER CARTELS USE TIKTOK, SOCIAL MEDIA TO RECRUIT AMERICAN TEENS TO SMUGGLE MIGRANTS FOR CASH

Gadget Clock reported last year, as the crisis at the southern border was heating up, that cartels were targeting teenagers on social media apps and offering more than $ 3,000 a ride for teens and young adults to drive migrants into the US.

“Need 2 or 3 drivers to go through a checkpoint,” one ad said.

“Got another 6 left, already crossed. Lemme know ASAP for that easy cash,” another said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

If they take it, their job is often to get migrants through checkpoints and then to a drop-off location like a store parking lot, where the migrants are picked up by someone trusted by the cartel and transferred to stash houses scattered along the border.

Gadget Clock’ Aishah Hasnie contributed to this report.

