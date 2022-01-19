CBS2 1/18 Nightly Forecast at 11PM – Breaking News, Sports, Weather, Traffic And The Best of NY

CBS2 1/18 Nightly Forecast at 11PM – Breaking Information, Sports activities, Climate, Traffic And The Best of NY



Mayor Eric Adams, Officers Present Replace On NYPD Officer Shot In The BronxMayor Eric Adams, NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell and officers present an replace on the police officer who was shot within the Bronx on Tuesday. 47 minutes in the past

New York Climate: CBS2 1/18 Nightly Forecast at 11PMCBS2’s John Elliott has your climate forecast for January 18 at 11 p.m. 1 hour in the past

Rudy Giuliani, 3 Others Subpoenaed By 1/6 CommitteeRudy Giuliani and three others who challenged the outcomes of the 2020 election have been subpoenaed by the Home committee investigating the assault on the U.S. Capitol. 1 hour in the past

Free COVID Exams Now Obtainable On-line By means of USPSWith COVID assessments in excessive demand, the free at-home take a look at kits President Joe Biden promised are actually obtainable. 1 hour in the past

Dad and mom Throughout Tri-State Space Nonetheless Involved About Sending Children To Faculty Amid COVID SurgeCOVID instances are dropping in New Jersey and New York, however regardless of the pattern, some mother and father are nonetheless apprehensive; CBS2’s Jessica Layton experiences. 1 hour in the past

A whole lot Collect To Honor Michelle Go, Lady Killed In Subway Push Incident In Occasions Sq.A whole lot gathered Tuesday night time in Occasions Sq. to honor the life of a lady who was pushed to her demise into an oncoming subway prepare; CBS2’s Ali Bauman experiences. 2 hours in the past READ Also Bridges Scores 38, Hornets Beat Knicks Without Ball – Gadget Clock

Neighbors Heartbroken After Lethal Bronx Home ExplosionNeighbors are heartbroken after Tuesday’s lethal home explosion within the Bronx, however their neighborhood is coming collectively; CBS2’s Dick Brennan experiences. 2 hours in the past

Investigators Trying Into Trigger Of Lethal Bronx Home ExplosionInvestigators are wanting into whether or not a fiery explosion within the Bronx that killed one lady and injured eight others was attributable to fuel; CBS2’s Cory James experiences. 2 hours in the past

NYPD Officer Shot Throughout Confrontation With Armed Suspect In The BronxAn NYPD officer was shot after a confrontation with an armed suspect within the Bronx on Tuesday night time; CBS2’s Ali Bauman experiences. 2 hours in the past

A whole lot Gathered In Occasions Sq. To Bear in mind Michelle GoVigils happened in San Francisco and Occasions Sq. to honor Michelle Go, the lady who was pushed to her demise in entrance of an oncoming subway prepare over the weekend; CBS2’s Ali Bauman experiences. 4 hours in the past

Clear Up Continues After Lethal Bronx Constructing ExplosionCrews continued to wash up particles Tuesday night time after a lethal condo constructing explosion within the Bronx; CBS2’s Cory James experiences. 4 hours in the past

New York Climate: CBS2 1/18 Night Forecast at 6PMCBS2’s John Elliott has your climate forecast for January 18 at 6 p.m. 6 hours in the past

New York Metropolis Kicks Off ‘Winter Outing’ Marketing campaign Providing Particular Reductions & OffersNew York Metropolis leaders kicked off a month of motivation for the struggling tourism business Tuesday. The marketing campaign known as NYC Winter Outing. Motels, exhibits, museums and eating places are all providing a novel expertise for a fraction of the standard value; CBS2’s Lisa Rozner experiences. 7 hours in the past READ Also Why is Rikers Island still open?

CT Psychological Well being Providers For Kids After Scholar OverdoseConnecticut Gov. Ned Lamont and different officers are reminding mother and father about obtainable psychological well being providers for kids after a 13-year-old boy died from a fentanyl overdose at faculty. 7 hours in the past

Search For Lady Accused Of Harassing Kids In BrooklynPolice are in search of a lady needed for aggravated harassment in Brooklyn. 7 hours in the past

LIRR Riders Need Heated Ready Rooms Open For Prolonged HoursLengthy Island Rail Street riders say they’re getting the chilly shoulder whereas attempting to remain heat. Heated ready rooms at station are opening later and shutting earlier; CBS2’s Jennifer McLogan experiences. 7 hours in the past

Gov. Kathy Hochul Forward In Governor’s Race Ballot, Invoice De Blasio Pronounces He is Not WorkingWithin the New York governor’s race, Gov. Kathy Hochul is much forward in a brand new ballot. She’s elevating thousands and thousands of {dollars} whereas a would-be opponent decides he isn’t operating; CBS2 political reporter Marcia Kramer has the story. 7 hours in the past

Vigil To Be Held For Subway Assault Sufferer Michelle GoA vigil is about to start Tuesday night for a New Yorker who was a diligent businesswoman and a devoted volunteer. Michelle Go was killed Saturday after she was pushed in entrance of an oncoming subway prepare at the Occasions Sq. station; CBS2’s Aundrea Cline-Thomas experiences. 7 hours in the past

1 Killed, 8 Injured In Bronx Home ExplosionOne particular person was killed and eight others have been injured when a house exploded within the Bronx on Tuesday; CBS2’s Jenna DeAngelis experiences. 7 hours in the past READ Also North Korea missile tests are part of a familiar strategy

An Inside Look At Lionsgate Studios YonkersA brand new movie studio has opened in Westchester County, and the corporate in cost of the undertaking says it will be the most important of its variety in your complete Northeast; CBS2’s Nick Caloway received an inside look at Lionsgate Studios Yonkers. 7 hours in the past

GRAMMY Awards Rescheduled, Transferring To Las VegasThe GRAMMY Awards have been moved to a brand new date and new location this 12 months. 7 hours in the past

Broadway Will Pay Tribute To Sidney Poitier By Dimming LightsBroadway pays tribute to trailblazing actor Sidney Poitier. 7 hours in the past

Broadway Business Optimistic Regardless of COVID Surge Placing Damper On Restoration EffortsThe latest surge in COVID instances has put a damper on Broadway’s restoration efforts, however the business is staying optimistic; CBS2’s Dave Carlin experiences. 7 hours in the past

Senate Democrats Debating New Voting Rights InvoiceSenate Democrats are debating a brand new voting rights invoice, nonetheless there are main hurdles to beat; Natalie Model experiences for CBS2. 8 hours in the past

