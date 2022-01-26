CBS2 1/25 Nightly Forecast at 11PM – Breaking News, Sports, Weather, Traffic And The Best of NY

World

10 hours ago
New York Weather: CBS2 1/25 Nightly Forecast at 11PMCBS2’s Lonnie Quinn has your weather forecast for January 25 at 11 p.m.

Shoplifting Spiking In New York Amid Concerns About Organized Retail CrimeThere’s been a spike in shoplifting in New York City. The NYPD says it hasn’t seen levels like this since 1995, and elsewhere around the country, organized retail crime is ramping up; CBS2’s Alice Gainer reports.

Firefighters Continue Battling Blaze At Newark Scrap YardFirefighters were still trying to put out a fire at a scrap yard in Newark on Tuesday night.

Majority Of Voters Reported In Favor Of Cresskill School RepairA referendum in Bergen County to spend more than $20 million to repair a middle and high school damaged by Hurricane Ida is expected to pass.

Judge Temporarily Blocks Ruling Striking Down New York State Mask MandateNew York’s indoor mask mandate will remain in effect, at least for now. An appeals court judge temporarily blocked a previous ruling that struck down the statewide mandate; CBS2’s Nick Caloway reports.

Police Searching For Gunman Who Opened Fire Inside Jacobi HospitalPolice are searching for the gunman who opened fire inside Jacobi Hospital on Tuesday. One person was shot, and others were just inches away from the gunfire; CBS2’s Ali Bauman reports.

17-Year-Old Fatally Shot In New Rochelle, 16-Year-Old ArrestedInvestigators are trying to figure out what sparked a deadly shooting a block away from an elementary school in New Rochelle.

Neighbors, Fellow Officers Pay Tribute To NYPD Officer Wilbert MoraNYPD Officer Wilbert Mora died Tuesday, four nights after Friday’s shooting in Harlem and the death of his partner, Officer Jason Rivera; CBS2’s Dick Brennan reports.

NYPD Officer Wilbert Mora Dies Days After Ambush In HarlemNYPD Officer Wilbert Mora died Tuesday. He had undergone two surgeries over the weekend after being shot and ambushed while responding to a domestic call; CBS2’s Dick Brennan reports.

Midtown Clinic Helps COVID Long Haulers RecoverCOVID patients struggling with long haul symptoms now have a new resource in their journey to recovery; CBS2’s Cory James reports.

Riseboro Community Partnership Chief Program Officer Mirtha Santana Discusses New York’s Eviction MoratoriumThousands of New Yorkers may face losing their homes now that the state eviction ban expired. CBS2’s Aundrea Cline-Thomas spoke to Mirtha Santana, chief program officer from Riseboro Community Partnership, a Brooklyn-based nonprofit that assists tenants citywide.

Patient Shot While Waiting In ER At Jacobi Medical CenterSurveillance video shows a patient inside Jacobi Medical Center being shot while waiting in the emergency room Tuesday; CBS2’s Aundrea Cline-Thomas reports.

New York Weather: CBS2 1/25 Evening Forecast at 6PMCBS2’s Lonnie Quinn has your weather forecast for January 25 at 6 p.m.

Giants Hold Second Interview With Brian DabollThe New York Giants had their second interview with Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll on Tuesday; CBS2’s Otis Livingston reports.

Hoboken Voters Deciding Whether Or Not To Approve Plans For New High SchoolTuesday, voters in Hoboken will decide by mail or in person whether or not to approve the construction of a new high school to the tune of a 30-year $241 million bond; CBS2’s Alice Gainer reports.

Harlem Residents Honor Fallen NYPD OfficersResidents of Harlem turned out for a vigil in honor of NYPD officers Jason Rivera and Wilbert Mora on Tuesday; CBS2’s Kevin Rincon reports.

New Jersey Sixth Grader Makes Hospital Gowns For Children With CancerIn New Jersey, a sixth grader is turning a difficult family situation into a cause. She’s making hospital gowns for children with cancer; CBS2’s Meg Baker reports.

NYCHA Partners With Columbia University To Provide Free Eye Care, GlassesThere is a new focus on eye care for tenants living in New York Housing Authority buildings thanks to a partnership with Columbia University; CBS2’s Jessi Mitchell reports.

Long Island Congregation Completes In-Depth Study Of Complete Jewish Bible After Almost 40 YearsA Jewish congregation on Long Island has accomplished something very rare — the in-depth study of the complete Jewish bible. It took almost 40 years to get through hundreds of chapters and thousands of pages; CBS2’s Carolyn Gusoff reports.

Bronx Woman Charged With Murder In 2012 Yonkers Cold CaseA Bronx woman is charged with murder in a Yonkers cold case dating back to 2012; CBS2’s Tony Aiello reports.

Preliminary Results: CT Woman Died Of Acute IntoxicationA medical examiner in Connecticut says a woman who died in December under suspicious circumstances died of acute intoxication from a combination of drugs and alcohol.

Former NYPD Detective Discusses Danger Of Domestic Disturbance Calls For OfficersThe city is mourning the deaths of two NYPD officers killed while responding to a domestic call. Domestic disturbances are common, but also dangerous for officers; CBS2’s Natalie Duddridge reports.

US Troops On Alert For Possible Deployment As Tensions Rise Between Russia, UkraineRising tensions between Russia and Ukraine prompted President Joe Biden to hold classified briefings for House and Senate leadership. The meetings come with U.S. troops on alert for possible deployment to eastern Europe; Skyler Henry reports for CBS2.

Mayor Adams Defends Plans For Reimagined Anti-Crime Unit, High-Tech ToolsFacing some pushback, Mayor Eric Adams is defending his safety plans to end the epidemic of gun violence. He insists the reimagined anti-crime unit and other high-tech tools will be effective, not abusive; CBS2 political reporter Marcia Kramer has the story.

