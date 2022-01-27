CBS2 1/26 Nightly Forecast at 11PM – Breaking News, Sports, Weather, Traffic And The Best of NY



New York Weather: CBS2 1/26 Nightly Forecast at 11PMCBS2’s Lonnie Quinn has your weather forecast for January 26 at 11 p.m. 4 hours ago

Artist Efren Andaluz Talks About Kobe Bryant Mural, His Lasting InfluenceA mural honoring Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna across the street from the Barclays Center is getting a lot of attention. CBS2’s Otis Livingston spoke to artist Efren Andaluz, of Long Island. 4 hours ago

Rare Bald Eagle Spotted In Central ParkA rare and regal sight in Central Park — a bald eagle was spotted at the reservoir. 4 hours ago

Dozens Displaced By New Jersey FireA fire in New Jersey left multiple people injured and even more out of their homes Wednesday; CBS2’s Thalia Perez reports. 4 hours ago

Fire On Top Floor Of 32-Story Building In Washington HeightsA high-rise fire broke out in Washington Heights on Wednesday night. 5 hours ago

Vigil Held Outside 32nd Precinct For NYPD Officers Jason Rivera, Wilbert MoraDozens were out Wednesday night, braving the cold, to honor their fallen brothers in blue. Police officers and community members in Harlem told stories about officers Jason Rivera and Wilbert Mora, who were killed in last week’s shooting; CBS2’s Cory James reports. 5 hours ago

NYC Gun Violence: Retired Detective & John Jay Professor Weighs In On Mayor Adams' 'Blueprint'Michael Alcazar joined CBS2's Aundrea Cline-Thomas on CBS News New York to discuss Mayor Eric Adams' plan to crack down on guns and violent crime. Alcazar is a professor at John Jay College of Criminal Justice and a retired NYPD detective. He spent 30 years on the job and was a lead instructor in the detective training unit. 6 hours ago

First Female Mayor Of Stamford Gives Birth To SonThe mayor of Stamford made a joyous announcement Wednesday. 6 hours ago

Hundreds Attend Harlem Vigil Honoring NYPD Officers Jason Rivera, Wilbert MoraThere was a large turnout of New York's finest Wednesday night to tell stories and remember fallen officers Jason Rivera and Wilbert Mora; CBS2's Cory James reports. 7 hours ago

Driver Found Fatally Shot Near Bronx River ParkwayPolice are trying to figure out who shot a man in his car on the Bronx River Parkway; CBS2’s Alice Gainer reports. 8 hours ago

New York Weather: CBS2 1/26 Evening Forecast at 6PMCBS2’s Lonnie Quinn has your weather forecast for January 26 at 6 p.m. 9 hours ago

White Castle In Queens That Opened In 1935 Is ClosingA fast food restaurant in Queens that’s been in operation for more than 80 years is shutting its doors. 9 hours ago

Emilie Kouatchou Makes History As First Black Leading Actress In ‘Phantom Of The Opera’Broadway’s longest running show, “The Phantom of the Opera,” now has a historic cast member. Emilie Kouatchou is taking over as the show’s first Black leading actress; Danya Bacchus reports for CBS2. 9 hours ago

Majority Of Voters Opposed To New Hoboken High SchoolUnofficial results of a special election in Hoboken show most voters are against the constructions of a new state-of-the-art high school. 9 hours ago

Person Of Interest Identified In CT Fatal Fentanyl OverdosePolice say they have identified a person of interest in a fentanyl overdose case in Connecticut. 9 hours ago

Exclusive: MTA CEO Discusses Plans To Make Riders Feel SaferThe new head of the MTA has big plans to make riders feel safer, including asking cops to move people with obvious mental health problems away from the platforms. CBS2 political reporter Marcia Kramer rode the trains for an exclusive look. 10 hours ago

Police Arrest Man Armed With Gun On Subway In Times SquareA man is in custody after police say he was spotted with a gun on a subway train in Times Square. 10 hours ago

New Jersey Office Furniture Company Shifts Focus To Work-From-Home FurnitureAn office furniture company in Middlesex County had to rethink its business model and serve new clients, so they shifted their focus from office furniture to work-from-home furniture; CBS2’s Meg Baker reports. 10 hours ago

Rare Bald Eagle Spotted In Central ParkA bald eagle was spotted at the Central Park reservoir. 10 hours ago

‘Skeleton Crew’ Opens On BroadwayPhylicia Rashad is returning to Broadway in a new play. “Skeleton Crew” was first seen off-Broadway in 2016 and is now playing to a bigger audience; CBS2’s Maurice DuBois reports. 10 hours ago

Delacorte Theater Makeover Plans Move ForwardMakeover plans for the Delacorte Theater in Central Park are moving forward. 10 hours ago

90-Year-Old Paterson Woman Attacked In Violent Home InvasionA 90-year-old woman is recovering after being attacked in a violent home invasion in Paterson. Police say she was beaten in her bed and may have been targeted; CBS2’s Natalie Duddridge reports. 10 hours ago

LI Police Officer Reunites With Mother, Baby He Helped DeliverA Suffolk County police officer who helped save a baby’s life was reunited with the family Wednesday. 10 hours ago

New York Offers Help Filing Claims For COVID Long HaulersThere are new resources available to help New Yorkers dealing with the long-term impacts of COVID. 10 hours ago

