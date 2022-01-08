World

CBS2 1/7 Nightly Forecast at 11PM – Breaking News, Sports, Weather, Traffic And The Best of NY

10 hours ago
New York Weather: CBS2 1/7 Nightly Forecast at 11PMCBS2’s Lonnie Quinn has your weather forecast for January 7 at 11 p.m.

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Model Says She Was Stalked After Someone Planted Apple AirTag In Coat Pocket At NYC BarA Sports Illustrated swimsuit model is sharing her terrifying ordeal after she was stalked by a stranger.

NYPD Patrol Car Set On Fire In The BronxAn empty NYPD patrol car burst into flames Thursday night in the Bronx.

Actor, Activist Sidney Poitier Dies At Age 94Sidney Poitier, the actor and activist, is being remembered as the man who opened doors in Hollywood. America’s first Black movie star died at age 94; CBS2’s Dick Brennan reports.

3 Men Convicted Of Killing Ahmaud Arbery Sentenced To Life In PrisonThe three white men convicted of killing a Black man who was jogging in a Georgia neighborhood were sentenced to life in prison Friday. Ahmaud Arbery, 25, was fatally shot nearly two years ago; CBS2’s Jenna DeAngelis reports.

New Jersey Nursing Home Under Scrutiny After COVID OutbreakSome are calling to shut down a New Jersey nursing home that’s the site of one of the worst COVID outbreaks in the state right now. It’s not the first time the care center has been under scrutiny during the pandemic; CBS2’s Cory James reports.

Fanalysis NFL Week 18: New York Jets & New York GiantsCBSN New York’s Steve Overmyer looks at NFL Week 18 with Pickswise sports betting analyst Jared Smith in the latest edition of Fanalysis.

Fanalysis NFL Week 18: Best Plays, Teasers & PropsCBSN New York’s Steve Overmyer looks at NFL Week 18 with Pickswise sports betting analyst Jared Smith in the latest edition of Fanalysis.

Online Sports Betting Begins In New York State On SaturdayOnline sports betting begins across New York state Saturday.

New York Losing 7 Bed Bath & Beyond LocationsBed Bath & Beyond has revealed the locations of some of the stores it plans to close in the coming weeks.

Winter Storm Snarls I-95 North Of New York City, Suburbs Scramble To Clear SnowSnow fell at a furious rate overnight, almost an inch an hour in New Rochelle; CBS2’s Tony Aiello reports.

New York Weather: CBS2 1/7 Evening Forecast at 6PMCBS2’s Lonnie Quinn has your weather forecast for January 7 at 6 p.m.

Backhoe Driver, Foreman Charged In Fatal AccidentThere’s an update on a fatal backhoe accident that killed a home health aide in Brooklyn last year.

New Jersey Residents Continue Cleaning Up From Overnight Snow StormFriday night’s freezing temperatures are of concern as residents in New Jersey continue cleaning up from the snow storm; CBS2’s Meg Baker reports.

Rep. Gottheimer Asks HHS To Look Into Andover Nursing HomeA New Jersey congressman wants the federal government to address conditions at a local nursing home, calling it the site of the worst Omicron outbreak in the state.

Fans From Harlem To Hollywood Remember Legendary Actor, Activist Sidney PoitierFans from Harlem to Hollywood are remembering legendary actor and activist Sidney Poitier, who has died at the age of 94; CBS2’s Aundrea Cline-Thomas reports.

Former Governor Andrew Cuomo Makes Virtual Court AppearanceFormer governor Andrew Cuomo appeared in court virtually Friday to face the only criminal charge filed against him in the sexual harassment allegations that drove him from office; CBS2’s Dick Brennan reports.

Scientists Trying To Teach Goldfish To DriveGoldfish may be able to do more than you think. Scientists want to know if they can drive; Ian Lee reports for CBS2.

New Jersey Mother Says JetBlue’s Treatment Over Son Who Refused To Wear Mask Made Her Feeling HumiliatedThere was chaos on board a JetBlue flight from Cancun to Newark over a 2-year-old with special needs who wouldn’t wear his mask. CBS2’s Jessica Moore spoke with the boy’s mother, who says the airline’s treatment left her feeling angry and humiliated.

Parts Of Long Island See Over 8 Inches Of Snow After First Significant Storm Of SeasonThe snow that swept through the Tri-State Area late Thursday and early Friday was quick and, for many, manageable; CBS2’s Carolyn Gusoff reports.

Connecticut High Schooler Dies After Accident During Youth Hockey GameA young hockey player in Connecticut has died after a collision between two players on the ice during a school game; CBS2’s Kiran Dhillon reports.

Hudson River Museum’s ‘African-American Art In The 20th Century’ Named Must-See ExhibitionA local art exhibit is number one on a list of the top 20 exhibitions to see in the United States. CBS2’s Cindy Hsu got a tour.

New York Health Care Workers Required To Get COVID BoosterNew York has updated its COVID guidelines for health care workers. They are now required to get a booster shot, and beginning Friday, most vaccination sites in the city will have boosters for children 12 and older; CBS2’s Alice Gainer reports.

Airports Face Cancelations, Schools Do Not In Wake Of Overnight Snow StormDepending on what you had to do Friday, the snow was either friend or foe. Airports faced cancelations while many school children hoping for a day off did not; CBS2’s Dave Carlin reports.

