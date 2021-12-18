World

CBS2 12/17 Nightly Forecast at 11PM – Breaking News, Sports, Weather, Traffic And The Best of NY

New York Weather: CBS2 12/17 Nightly Forecast at 11PMCBS2’s John Elliott has your weather forecast for December 17 at 11 p.m.

Medical Examiner Says Daughter Of Malcolm X Died Of Natural CausesThe medical examiner has ruled Malikah Shabazz, the daughter of Malcolm X, died a natural death.

Former Minnesota Police Officer Kim Potter Takes Stand In Manslaughter TrialFormer Minnesota police officer Kim Potter took the stand Friday in her manslaughter trial. Potter testified how she mistakenly drew her gun instead of a taser and fatally shot Daunte Wright; CBS2’s Ali Bauman reports.

NFL Reschedules Games Due To COVID CasesThe rise in COVID infection rate forced the NFL to reschedule games; CBS2’s Steve Overmyer reports.

New Yorkers Waiting In Long Lines For COVID TestsThe timing of this rapid rise of COVID cases in New York is concerning with holiday gatherings and travel just days away. Thousands in the city want to get tested, and they’re waiting in long lines to do it; CBS2’s Cory James reports.

Rising COVID Cases Impacting Broadway, Businesses & BeyondThe rise in COVID cases in New York City and across the state is having an impact on Broadway, businesses and beyond; CBS2’s Andrea Grymes reports.

Fanalysis NFL Week 15: New York Jets & New York GiantsCBSN New York’s Steve Overmyer looks at NFL Week 15 with Pickswise sports betting analyst Jared Smith in the latest edition of Fanalysis.

Fanalysis NFL Week 15: Top PlaysCBSN New York’s Steve Overmyer looks at NFL Week 15 with Pickswise sports betting analyst Jared Smith in the latest edition of Fanalysis.

Former NFL Players Teaming Up For Pop-Up COVID Vaccine Event In New JerseySome former NFL players are teaming up Saturday to raise COVID-19 vaccine awareness and offering vaccinations and boosters. Three-time Pro Bowler and Super Bowl XLII champion Shaun O’Hara will be doing his part to encourage people to get vaccinated. He joined CBS2’s Steve Overmyer on CBSN New York to talk about the event.

Time Out New York Shares Top Things To Do In NYC The Week Of ChristmasTime Out New York Editor Will Gleason stopped by CBSN New York to share his list of top things to do the week of Christmas.

Port Newark Stepping Up As Supply Chain Issues Plague CountryAs supply chain issues continue to plague the country, New Jersey’s Port Newark is stepping up to fill a void; CBS2’s Meg Baker reports.

New York Weather: CBS2 12/17 Evening Forecast at 6PMCBS2’s John Elliott has your weather forecast for December 17 at 6 p.m.

Closter Fire House Filled With Gifts Galore For Annual PBA Toy DriveIt’s about to be a very happy holiday for children in need in New Jersey. It’s all thanks to police departments coming together once again in an annual effort to give back; CBS2’s Jenna DeAngelis reports.

Family Of Woman Fatally Shot By Off-Duty Officer Files Lawsuit Against NYPDFamily members of a woman allegedly gunned down by an off-duty police officer are now suing the NYPD.

Mount Sinai Announces Expansion Of Mental Health Services Focusing On FaithIn the midst of racial reckoning and a pandemic that’s disproportionately affected the Black community, mental health is more important htan ever. This week, Mount Sinai announced a new expansion of services focusing on faith; CBS2’s Jessi Mitchell reports.

New Vaccine Pop-Ups Announced Across New YorkGov. Kathy Hochul has announced 40 new vaccine pop-ups across New York.

‘Lasagna Love’ Chefs Cook Up Hearty Meals For Families In NeedAn army of volunteer chefs is cooking up hearty meals for families in need all across the nation, and hundreds of them are in our area. It’s kindness served up in the form of lasagna; CBS2’s Carolyn Gusoff reports.

Archdiocese Of Newark’s Mercy House Holds Toy GiveawayThe Archdiocese of Newark is making sure hundreds of children will receive toys for the holidays.

Actor Chris Noth Responds To Sexual Assault Allegations By 2 WomenActor Chris Noth is responding to sexual assault allegations made against him by two women, and an actress who worked with Noth called him a “sexual predator.” Jericka Duncan reports for CBS2.

Radio City Rockettes’ ‘Christmas Spectacular’ Canceled For Remainder Of Season Amid COVID SurgeAll remaining performances of “The Christmas Spectacular” starring the Radio City Rockettes have been canceled due to breakthrough COVID cases as the state faces another surge ahead of the holidays; CBS2’s Alice Gainer reports.

New Long Island Cultural Center Serves Individuals With Developmental DisabilitiesA cultural center for hands-on dance, art and humanities is opening on Long Island for individuals with developmental disabilities. Parents say their special needs children have dreamed of a drop-in center they can call home; CBS2’s Jennifer McLogan reports.

Police Searching For Missing Harlem Woman Last Seen WednesdayPolice are asking for the public’s help in the search for a missing Harlem woman.

Exclusive: Brooklyn Landlord Struggling To Replace Broken Boiler Due To Supply Chain IssuesA Brooklyn landlord who says he’s been working with tenants struggling to pay rent during the pandemic is now struggling to provide them heat. His boiler is broken and supply chain issues have made it difficult to find a new one. Despite efforts to fix it, he says the city is threatening to fine him thousands of dollars; CBS2’s Lisa Rozner reports.

63-Year-Old Woman Dies In Brooklyn Apartment FireThere was a deadly apartment fire in Brooklyn on Friday afternoon.

