CBS2 2/1 Nightly Forecast at 11PM – Breaking News, Sports, Weather, Traffic And The Best of NY

Officials Provide Update On Off-Duty Officer Shooting In QueensOfficials provided an update after an off-duty police officer was shot in Queens on Tuesday.

New York Weather: CBS2 2/1 Nightly Forecast at 11PMCBS2’s Lonnie Quinn has your weather forecast for February 1 at 11 p.m.

Coast Guard Commander Captain Zeita Merchant Making History In New York HarborAs we mark the first day of Black History Month, we hear from a woman making history herself in New York Harbor. She’s keeping us safe while blazing new trails; CBS2’s Maurice DuBois reports.

‘MJ: The Musical’ Brings Michael Jackson’s Story To Broadway“MJ: The Musical,” about Michael Jackson, officially opened on Broadway Tuesday night. Before the curtain rose, the stars hit the red carpet. CBS2’s Ali Bauman reports Jackson’s music is celebrated, but something is missing.

Off-Duty Police Officer Shot, Wounded In QueensAn off-duty police officer was shot and wounded in Queens on Tuesday.

Bombshell Class Action Lawsuit Alleges Racial Discrimination In NFL Hiring PracticesA bombshell class action lawsuit was filed against the NFL and three of its teams Tuesday, and one of them is the New York Giants. The suit is alleging racial discrimination in its hiring practices; CBS2’s Otis Livingston reports.

NYPD: Man Dies Following Shooting Near Apollo TheaterViolence unfolded steps away from a Manhattan landmark Tuesday afternoon; CBS2’s Nick Caloway reports.

Thousands Mourn NYPD Officer Wilbert Mora At WakeThere was a solemn tribute Tuesday for NYPD Officer Wilbert Mora, the second officer killed in the line of duty during an ambush in Harlem; CBS2’s Dick Brennan reports.

Former NFL Coach Brian Flores Files Lawsuit Claiming Racial DiscriminationA former head coach of the Miami Dolphins has filed a class action lawsuit against the NFL and three teams, including the New York Giants. The suit, filed in the Southern District of New York, includes allegations of racial discrimination in the hiring process; CBS2’s Otis Livingston reports.

Man Fatally Shot Near Apollo Theater In HarlemThere was a deadly shooting just steps from the Apollo Theater on Tuesday; CBS2’s Nick Caloway reports.

Dr. Rachel-Maria Brown Talaska Highlights Heart Disease Rates For African Americans, Disparities In Medical CareThis Black History Month, the focus is on health and wellness and disparities in medical care. CBS2’s Elise Finch spoke to Dr. Rachel-Maria Brown Talaska, a health ambassador with the Heart Association and the director of in-patient cardiac services at Lenox Hill Hospital, about these issues.

Long Island Woman Says Case Of Mistaken Identity Resulted In Death ThreatsA Long Island woman says she’s received death threats after being confused for someone who went on a vile rant; CBS2’s Jennifer McLogan reports.

Wake Underway For NYPD Officer Wilbert Mora, 2nd Officer To Die After Harlem AmbushA wake was held Tuesday for fallen NYPD officer Wilbert Mora; CBS2’s Dave Carlin reports.

Hitting The Water With US Coast Guard Captain Zeita MerchantCBS2’s Maurice DuBois got a chance to hit the water with the Coast Guard commander of the Port of New York. Watch tonight on CBS2 News at 11 p.m.

New York Weather: CBS2 2/1 Evening Forecast at 6PMCBS2’s Lonnie Quinn has your weather forecast for February 1 at 6 p.m.

Asian Communities Across NYC Welcome Year Of The Tiger Amid Increase In Hate CrimesFrom Flushing to Chinatown, Asian communities across New York City are welcoming in the Year of the Tiger; CBS2’s Christina Fan reports.

February Marks Black History Month In United StatesThe Bronx Youth Empowerment Program held an event to mark Black History Month on Tuesday.

App-Based Workers Rally For Better Working ConditionsTens of thousands of app-based workers are rallying to fight for better working conditions; CBS2’s Jenna DeAngelis reports.

Some Long Island Voters Angry Over Proposed New Congressional DistrictA proposed new congressional district could mean major changes on Long Island; CBS2’s Carolyn Gusoff reports.

Man In Critical Condition After Shooting In HarlemA man was left critically injured after a shooting in Harlem on Tuesday; CBS2’s Nick Caloway reports.

New York Times Buys Viral Word Game ‘Wordle’A word game developed by a New Yorker went viral after just a few months online. It’s so successful, The New York Times just bought it; CBS2’s Vanessa Murdock reports.

Inside Out Tours Shines A Light On Black History In New YorkIn honor of Black History Month, CBS2’s Aundrea Cline-Thomas went on a tour with a woman who uncovers history that is hidden in plain sight. Stacey Toussaint says her mission is more important than ever.

‘MJ: The Musical’ Opens On BroadwayA new musical about Michael Jackson officially opens on Broadway Tuesday night; CBS2’s Lisa Rozner reports.

Tesla Recalling Tens Of Thousands Of CarsTesla is recalling nearly 54,000 cars with the company’s full self-driving beta software.

