CBS2 2/15 Nightly First Alert Forecast at 11PM – Breaking News, Sports, Weather, Traffic And The Best of NY

New York Weather: CBS2 2/15 Nightly First Alert Forecast at 11PMCBS2’s Lonnie Quinn has your First Alert Forecast for February 15 at 11 p.m. 21 minutes ago

Teen Athletes Find Road Back To Sports More Complicated Than Anticipated After Catching COVIDA return to sports for kids recovering from COVID may not be as simple as just waiting for a negative test. There are still unknowns about possible long-term effects, and as some teen athletes told CBS2’s Kristine Johnson, the road back was more complicated than they anticipated. 25 minutes ago

Video Of New Jersey Officers Breaking Up Fight At Mall Raises Concerns About Racial DisparityAn investigation is underway into how officers handled a brawl at a mall between two teenagers in New Jersey. As CBS2’s Cory James reports, some are questioning whether the teens were treated differently because of their race. 43 minutes ago

President Biden Warns Against Russian Invasion Into UkrainePresident Joe Biden says he’s skeptical Russia is pulling back troops from Ukraine’s border. In a speech from the White House, the president warned against an invasion while urging diplomacy; CBS2’s Dick Brennan reports. 47 minutes ago

Officer Fired Shot At Suspect Possibly Linked To RobberiesAn NYPD detective fired a shot at a vehicle police say was driving toward him in East Harlem on Tuesday. 57 minutes ago

Missing Child Paislee Shultis Found Alive In Ulster County After 2 YearsA child missing for two years has been found alive, hidden under a staircase. Now, the biological parents of Paislee Shultis are facing charges; CBS2’s Ali Bauman reports. 1 hour ago

New York Weather: CBS2 2/15 Evening First Alert Forecast at 6PMCBS2’s Lonnie Quinn has your First Alert Forecast for February 15 at 6 p.m. 6 hours ago

New Task Force Created To Solve Gilgo Beach MurdersSuffolk County Police announced a new effort to catch the suspected serial killer in the Gilgo Beach murders. 6 hours ago

ViacomCBS Announces New Company Name: ParamountAs of Wednesday, ViacomCBS will be known as Paramount. 6 hours ago

New Exhibit Showcases Feel-Good Photos Taken In New York CityA new exhibit creates life in New York City with about a hundred of the most feel-good photographs ever taken here; CBS2’s Dave Carlin reports. 6 hours ago

Broadway Ticket Sales Bouncing BackBroadway ticket sales continue to bounce back from disappointing numbers caused by the Omicron variant. 6 hours ago

3 Riverhead Students Revived, Raising Substance Abuse Concerns On Long IslandDrug danger at a Suffolk County high school after three Riverhead students appeared to lose consciousness inside the building. They had to be revived; CBS2’s Jennifer McLogan reports. 6 hours ago

Mayor Adams Blasts Media For Albany Coverage, Overshadows Youth Summer Jobs AnnouncementMayor Eric Adams blasted the media Tuesday and overshadowed his own historic announcement of summer jobs for youth. CBS2 political reporter Marcia Kramer says the mayor was unhappy with some reports about his bail reform meetings in Albany. 6 hours ago

Former Mets Pitcher Matt Harvey Admits To Cocaine UseFormer Mets pitcher Matt Harvey admitted to using cocaine during his time in New York on Tuesday; CBS2’s Otis Livingston reports. 6 hours ago

NYPD Officer Sumit Sulan Promoted To DetectiveThe hero officer who fatally shot a man who ambushed two NYPD detectives in Harlem in January received a promotion Tuesday; CBS2’s Aundrea Cline-Thomas reports. 6 hours ago

Investigation Launched Into NYPD Lactation PolicyFederal investigators have launched a probe into the conditions new mothers on the NYPD face when they are nursing. 6 hours ago

Getting 2 Know Your UEFA Champions League Clubs: Inter MilanCBS2 has everything you need to know about the 2022 UEFA champions league round of 16 contenders. 6 hours ago

Patient At Weill Cornell Medical Center Cured Of HIV InfectionFor only the third time ever, a person has been cured of their HIV infection. It took a variation on a bone marrow transplant using umbilical cord blood. As CBS2's Dr. Max Gomez reports, this development may open up the possibility of a cure to more people of diverse racial backgrounds. 6 hours ago

Chinatown Community Calls For Action After Woman Is Stabbed To Death In ApartmentThere’s fear, frustration and calls for action after the deadly stabbing of a woman in her Chinatown apartment; CBS2’s Christina Fan reports. 6 hours ago

Connecticut Woman Dies After Being Dropped Off At Bronx Hospital With Unusual Injection MarksPolice are investigating what they are calling a suspicious death in New York City. The NYPD says the victim, a woman from Connecticut, was dropped off at a Bronx hospital with unusual injection marks; CBS2’s Jenna DeAngelis reports. 7 hours ago

Jury Rejects Sarah Palin’s Lawsuit Against The New York TimesFormer Alaska governor Sarah Palin has lost her libel lawsuit against the New York Times. 7 hours ago

Shots Fired By NYPD Near Mt. Sinai In East HarlemShots were fired by the NYPD in East Harlem on Tuesday; Dan Rice reports from Chopper 2. 7 hours ago

Real Madrid Fans Flock To Playwright PubReal Madrid fans headed to the Playwright Pub on Tuesday for the knockout stage of the UEFA Champions League; CBS2’s Kevin Rincon reports. 7 hours ago

PSG Fans Gather In Midtown To Cheer On Their TeamThe knockout stage of the UEFA Champions League has begun and there were some heavyweight clubs in action Tuesday. Fans showed up to cheer on their team at Legends Football Factory in Midtown; CBS2’s Steve Overmyer reports. 7 hours ago

