CBS2 2/18 Nightly Weather at 11PM – Breaking News, Sports, Weather, Traffic And The Best of NY
First Alert Forecast: CBS2 2/18 Nightly Weather at 11PMCBS2’s John Elliott has your First Alert Forecast for February 18 at 11 p.m.

New area code coming to Nassau County in 2023We now know when Nassau County’s new area code will start rolling out.

New York Archbishop Timothy Dolan looks back on a decade as a cardinal of the Catholic churchFriday marked exactly ten years since New York Archbishop Timothy Dolan became a cardinal of the Catholic church. He sat down with CBS2’s Tony Aiello for a one-on-one interview.

Deadline for New York health care workers to get COVID vaccine booster postponedNew York state is delaying enforcement of the COVID-19 vaccine booster mandate for health care workers due to concerns about staffing shortages.

Sporadic shelling taking place near border of Russia, Ukraine with attack believed to be imminentPresident Joe Biden believes a Russian attack in Ukraine could be imminent, and some sporadic shelling is taking place near the border; CBS2’s Dick Brennan reports.

Mayor Adams faces pushback from advocates for homeless after unveiling next phase of subway safety planMayor Eric Adams and Gov. Kathy Hochul made their message clear Friday — the subway is not a shelter. Their new plan is to clean up crime underground in part by pushing out people experiencing homelessness; CBS2’s Ali Bauman reports.

Black History Month: Food photographer Clay Williams tells stories through images about chefs and their delectable creationsBlack History Month celebrates our history and that includes food culture. Chefs from all backgrounds have helped shape American cuisine, but that’s not the only way to influence. CBS2’s Steve Overmyer spent a day with a man who captures those moments to share with the world.

Baby formula recalled after reports of illness, possible deathThere is a major baby formula recall after one infant died and others have gotten sick; Bradley Blackburn reports for CBS2.

President Biden urges Russia to back down, believing invasion of Ukraine is imminentU.S. officials believe Russia could invade Ukraine any day now, but President Joe Biden continues to push for diplomacy and urges Russia to back down; CBS2’s Dick Brennan reports.

10 years a Cardinal: Cardinal Timothy Dolan looks back on last decade and what’s aheadCardinal Timothy Dolan spoke to CBS2’s Tony Aiello about the last decade as a Cardinal and what’s ahead.

First Alert Forecast: CBS2 2/18 Evening Weather at 6PMCBS2’s John Elliott has your First Alert Forecast for February 18 at 6 p.m.

High winds down power lines, triggering car fires in New JerseyHigh winds resulted in several cars catching fire in Hackensack, New Jersey, on Friday.

Nassau County’s new area code starts in January 2023There’s a start date for Nassau County’s new area code.

Cardinal Gregory to join Black History Month celebration, mass in QueensThe nation’s first Black cardinal will be taking part in a Black History Month celebration and mass of thanksgiving in Queens this weekend.

New Jersey bill allows counties, municipalities to contribute more money for volunteer first aid squadsMore funding could soon be coming to volunteer first aid squads in New Jersey thanks to a bill that just passed the state’s Senate; CBS2’s Meg Baker reports.

Underground fire blew manhole cover on West SideAn exploding manhole shook a West Side street on Friday.

Funeral held for 18-year-old rapper killed in BrooklynA funeral was held Friday for a teenager killed leaving a recording studio in Bedford-Stuyvesant.

Man gets 50 years to life in prison in deadly hammer attackA killer was sentenced Friday in the 2017 murders of three people on Long Island.

Fallen firefighter Jesse Gerhard honored at Far Rockaway firehouseA New York City firefighter who died while on duty at his Queens firehouse after a medical episode is being remembered. The body of fallen FDNY firefighter Jesse Gerhard arrived at the funeral home on Long Island on Friday afternoon; CBS2’s Jenna DeAngelis reports.

Homeless advocates voice opposition to Mayor Eric Adams’ aggressive subway safety planMayor Eric Adams unveiled an aggressive plan Friday to remove all people experiencing homelessness from the transit system. This follows a rise in subway crimes, including murder. CBS2 political reporter Marcia Kramer says the mayor immediately ran into opposition from homeless advocates.

National Heart Health Month: Actress Susan Lucci shares details of brush with deathHeart disease is the number one killer of women in this country, more than all cancer deaths combined. During National Heart Health Month, famed actress Susan Lucci sat down exclusively with CBS2’s Jennifer McLogan to share details of her brush with death.

Black History Month: Clay Williams tells stories through high-end food photographyBlack History Month celebrates our history, and that includes food culture. Chefs from all backgrounds have helped shape American cuisine, and CBS2’s Steve Overmyer spent a day with a man who captures those moments in the kitchen to share with the world.

Powdered baby formulas linked to bacterial infections in babiesSeveral powdered baby formulas are being recalled after bacterial infections were reported in at least five babies.

New York Archbishop Timothy Dolan reflects back on 10 years as a cardinalFriday marks a milestone anniversary of New York Archbishop Timothy Dolan — exactly 10 years since he became a cardinal of the Catholic Church during a magnificent ceremony at St. Peter’s Basilica in Rome. The cardinal sat down with CBS2’s Tony Aiello to reflect back and look ahead as retirement approaches.

