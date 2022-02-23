CBS2 2/22 Nightly Weather at 11PM – Breaking News, Sports, Weather, Traffic And The Best of NY



First Alert Forecast: CBS2 2/22 Nightly Weather at 11PMCBS2’s Lonnie Quinn has your First Alert Forecast for February 22 at 11 p.m. 3 hours ago

Hospitals welcome newborns born on 2/22/22Parents in Rockville Centre welcomed some special deliveries on this special date. 3 hours ago

Tri-State Area parents struggling to get medical care for kids with disabilitiesSome Tri-State Area parents say it has been a battle getting their children with disabilities the medical care they need. CBS2’s Cory James explains why they are frustrated and pleading for change. 3 hours ago

Driver loses control, landing on top of parked car in InwoodA bizarre and scary accident was caught on camera in Inwood. 3 hours ago

Mom & son threatened on subway, man arrestedThere was yet another act of violence on the subway Tuesday in Manhattan, this time involving a child. 4 hours ago

Suspect arrested in deadly Brooklyn bodega shootingAn arrest has been made in connection to the deadly shooting of a woman and her dog at a Brooklyn bodega. 4 hours ago

Suspect steals SUV with 11-year-old inside in East HarlemAn 11-year-old is home safe after a frightening ordeal in East Harlem. He was sitting inside his father’s car when it was stolen. CBS2’s Jenna DeAngelis spoke to the family about the terrifying ride. 4 hours ago

New York woman anxious for husband’s safety in UkraineFor those with family in Ukraine, these recent days have brought nothing but anxiety for their loved ones’ safety. CBS2’s Cory James spoke to a woman from our area who doesn’t know when she’ll be reunited with her husband. 4 hours ago READ Also Thousands of migrants gather in pathetic conditions under Texas Bridge

President Joe Biden says Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has begunPresident Joe Biden says it’s clear Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has begun; CBS2’s Alice Gainer reports. 4 hours ago

Parkchester supermarket destroyed by fireA powerful fire in the Bronx destroyed a supermarket Tuesday; CBS2’s Nick Caloway reports. 6 hours ago

New York Hall of Science reopens in QueensCBS2’s Dana Tyler spoke to Margaret Honey, president and CEO of the New York Hall of Science. The museum is back open after flooding damage from the remnants of Hurricane Ida forced it to close in September. 6 hours ago

First Alert Forecast: CBS2 2/22 Evening Weather at 6PMCBS2’s Lonnie Quinn has your First Alert Forecast for February 22 at 6 p.m. 9 hours ago

City leaders, community members call for changes at Queens intersectionTuesday, city leaders and community members called for changes at what they say is a notoriously dangerous intersection in the Glendale section of Queens. 9 hours ago

Queens restaurant adding gratuity line for kitchen workers to checksRestaurants have been feeling the squeeze throughout the pandemic, but some are finding creative ways to bring staff back, including offering customers a chance to help; CBS2’s Jenna DeAngelis explains. 9 hours ago

Brick Township residents banding together to save wooded areaSome residents of Brick Township are banding together to save one of the last patches of woods left in that area; CBS2’s Meg Baker reports. 9 hours ago

Family of Chinatown’s Christina Lee starts fund to honor how she livedFollowing the murder of Christina Lee in her Chinatown apartment, her family is now working on creating a lasting legacy, starting a fund to honor how she lived; CBS2’s Christina Fan reports. 9 hours ago READ Also NYC Store Owners Allegedly Offered Super Bowl Bribe for Health Inspection Heads Up – Gadget Clock

Cybersecurity command center opens in BrooklynTo prepare for possible Russian cyber attacks, Gov. Kathy Hochul and Mayor Eric Adams opened a first-of-its-kind command center in Brooklyn to oversee cybersecurity across the state; CBS2 political reporter Marcia Kramer has the story. 9 hours ago

Stamford man donating piece of liver after previously donating kidneyA Stamford man has donated one organ and now is getting ready for donation number two. CBS2’s Tony Aiello spoke with the soon-to-be double donor. 9 hours ago

22 couples say “I do” at Hempstead Town Hall on 2/22/22Many couples chose this very special Tuesday to say “I do” because of the unique date — 2/22/22. CBS2’s Leah Mishkin went to Hempstead Town Hall to watch the happy couples walk down the aisle, including Mr. and Mrs. Vargas. 9 hours ago

With the Omicron wave diminishing, is a spike in MIS-C coming?Now that the Omicron COVID wave seems to be diminishing, there’s potentially another concern for parents. That’s the delayed inflammatory response that strikes some children at about this time after a surge; CBS2’s Dr. Max Gomez reports. 10 hours ago

City using sound meter, camera to issue penalties for loud carsDrivers with obnoxiously loud cars may now face fines in the city. 10 hours ago

Sweeping police reform plan aims to address alleged racism on Long IslandThere’s a sweeping police reform plan on Long Island to address alleged racism in policing. The new Suffolk County Police Commissioner told CBS2’s Jennifer McLogan that transparency is the way to build trust. 10 hours ago

12-year-old girl shot with pellet gun in Deer ParkSuffolk County Police are looking for the suspects who shot a child with a pellet gun. 10 hours ago READ Also 4 Dead in US Tornadoes, Storms; Roof Collapse at Amazon – Gadget Clock

Medical examiner rules Brenda Lee Rawls died of natural causesThere’s new information in the death of a woman in Connecticut that led to a detective being suspended. 10 hours ago

