World

CBS2 2/4 Nightly Forecast at 11PM – Breaking News, Sports, Weather, Traffic And The Best of NY

12 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
CBS2 2/4 Nightly Forecast at 11PM – Breaking News, Sports, Weather, Traffic And The Best of NY
Written by admin
CBS2 2/4 Nightly Forecast at 11PM – Breaking News, Sports, Weather, Traffic And The Best of NY

CBS2 2/4 Nightly Forecast at 11PM – Breaking News, Sports, Weather, Traffic And The Best of NY

CBS2 2/4 Nightly Forecast at 11PM – Breaking News, Sports, Weather, Traffic And The Best of NY

New York Weather: CBS2 2/4 Nightly Forecast at 11PMCBS2’s Lonnie Quinn has your weather forecast for February 4 at 11 p.m.

1E58CA44564A82C4D8C7E6DE8CAA7BC9

Det. John Geiss Retiring After 22 Years As Head Of Yonkers Cold Case SquadIt’s the final chapter in a legendary law enforcement career. The detective in charge of one of the region’s premiere cold case squads is retiring. Det. John Geiss told CBS2’s Tony Aiello getting answers for victims’ families is what kept him going for 22 years.

D05E1B67C5D5EFC7E7043E3429E3EB3E

Broadway’s ‘Skeleton Crew’ Celebrates Detroit NightDetroit took the spotlight at a new Broadway play Friday.

9993700ACD0CF19F05B67F4987F73B27

Republicans Suing To Stop Redistricting As New Yorkers Protest New LinesRepublicans are suing to stop congressional and state legislative redistricting in our area, and even some Democrats are expressing concern; CBS2’s Dick Brennan reports.

8AA28F67F5C82B55763177AAEFA62511

Explosion Destroys 2 Homes, Damages 3rd In BrooklynAn explosion that destroyed two homes and damaged a third was caught on camera in Brooklyn. Luckily, no one was hurt in the blast, but neighbors say this could have been prevented; CBS2’s Thalia Perez reports.

9A52DD0AC239910EBEC92E812B5B4201

Mayor Adams Issues Apology After Video Surfaces Showing Inappropriate Comment Made About White Police OfficerMayor Eric Adams apologized for an inappropriate comment he made in 2019 about white police officers after the video was made public Friday; CBS2 political reporter Marcia Kramer investigated the incident.

9CC11E92E9322D7D350B45B4FEBDA91C

Fanalysis: Super Bowl LVICBSN New York’s Steve Overmyer looks at Super Bowl LVI with Pickswise sports betting analyst Jared Smith in the latest edition of Fanalysis.

READ Also  Kyle Rittenhouse Testimony: Key Takeaways
F328F978B9A8B81EDB7BB258386FDA70

Mayor Eric Adams Apologizes For Inappropriate Comment About White Police OfficersMayor Eric Adams issued an apology Friday after a video of an inappropriate comment he made in 2019 about white police officers was made public; CBS2 political reporter Marcia Kramer has the story.

2B3D6E61A45B20DE8E66EC10923336E8

At Least 2 Homes Destroyed In Gas Explosion In BrooklynFire officials say a gas explosion destroyed two homes in Brooklyn, and now the fate of a third home is in question; CBS2’s Thalia Perez reports.

53CFFC7ABB0311359DD52153ADCF3295

New York Weather: CBS2 2/4 Evening Forecast at 6PMCBS2’s Lonnie Quinn has your weather forecast for February 4 at 6 p.m.

E35840E37C4845AC96EF1076421227F9

Security Officers Who Put Out Fire On 1 Train Recognized For Quick-ThinkingThe quick-thinking security officers who jumped into action to put out a fire on a subway train received big honors Friday; CBS2’s Andrea Grymes reports.

6E156333D36199BC0F7214F4513ACA83

Suspect Shot After Stabbing Officer At Keansburg PharmacyNew video shows terrifying moments unfolding inside a Monmouth County pharmacy.

9DC1CEF7B1BA6230F8145ECA6850C83A

AAPI High School Students In New Jersey Fight For More Inclusive CurriculumThrough personal stories, several New Jersey high school students are fighting for a more inclusive curriculum in classrooms. A tragedy led to a chance to teach others about Asian-American history; CBS2’s Cindy Hsu reports.

08F0C16D384E691C6868B4DB7235045C

Gov. Kathy Hochul Urges New Yorkers To Stay Off Roads As Surfaces Freeze OverWith surfaces freezing over, Gov. Kathy Hochul is urging everyone to stay off the roads Friday night.

FFBF1134AB1D3ABE01F4A5241CAE7F1B

Brooklyn Entrepreneur Creates Her Own ChampagneChampagne lovers have a new bubbly to try, and it all started in Bed-Stuy, Brooklyn; CBS2’s Cindy Hsu reports.

READ Also  New York State COVID update on Tuesday, Jan. 19
43F6320D5D27A32D027FC8B8BA55FB69

Some Netherlands Residents Upset By Alleged Plans To Dismantle Bridge To Accommodate SuperyachtA giant superyacht, reportedly owned by Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, is causing big waves in the Netherlands; Tina Kraus reports for CBS2.

3FA6BC22EC6FEFF7183FF5B2777724BC

National Wear Red Day Draws Attention To Cardiovascular Disease In WomenPeople across the nation wore red Friday to draw attention to a deadly disease — cardiovascular disease, the number one killer of women; CBS2’s Carolyn Gusoff reports.

4D7FD496BAE9E90EF7AD16E671E143A4

NYC Residents Speak Out About Gun ViolenceAs politicians vow to crack down on gun violence in New York City, CBS2’s Aundrea Cline-Thomas spoke to residents about the impact on our communities.

EB4EB6C73A855EB508FCED884F52C579

Gov. Phil Murphy Talks To CBS2 About COVID Pandemic, Its Economic ImpactCBS2’s Meg Baker spoke to New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy one-on-one about the COVID-19 pandemic and how he’s working to help those dealing with its economic impact.

C3DEA885B6E5B8860E02AC28EB370C13

Paley Center For Media Celebrates Black Achievements In TelevisionTo celebrate Black History Month, the Paley Center for Media has a new exhibit celebrating nine decades of the Black experience on television; CBS2’s Dave Carlin reports.

CEF7578F40408E41349FE93DEE88EF5C

Flower Shops Facing Supply Chain Issues Ahead Of Valentine’s DaySupply chain disruptions could put a damper on Valentine’s Day; CBS2’s Jennifer McLogan reports.

BBE714E666C44DEAEE9E8F6864BB21F2

Michael Avenatti Found Guilty Of Stealing From Stormy DanielsAttorney Michael Avenatti has been convicted for stealing from his former client, adult film star Stormy Daniels.

A18A08A4E915B3552D56E1BF29A7E09B

Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg Changes Course On Crime Amid Calls For ResignationFaking criticism and calls for his resignation, Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg is changing course, telling his staff his earlier memo on crime was confusing; CBS2 political reporter Marcia Kramer has the story.

READ Also  Double Resignation Shakes Austrian Politics in Aftermath of Scandal
D75188F4132929B402B782196A9DD631

3 Brooklyn Homes Destroyed After Gas ExplosionThree homes in Brooklyn were destroyed after a gas explosion in Bath Beach on Friday; CBS2’s Natalie Duddridge reports.

#CBS2 #Nightly #Forecast #11PM #Breaking #News #Sports #Weather #Traffic

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment