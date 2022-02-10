CBS2 2/9 Nightly Forecast at 11PM – Breaking News, Sports, Weather, Traffic And The Best of NY

World

10 seconds ago
New York Weather: CBS2 2/9 Nightly Forecast at 11PMCBS2’s Lonnie Quinn has your weather forecast for February 9 at 11 p.m.

NJ TRANSIT Purchasing 25 New Multilevel Train CarsNew Jersey Transit is buying even more multi-level train cars.

Student Stabbed, Security Guard Shot Outside Buffalo High SchoolPolice are looking for a suspect after a student was stabbed and a security guard shot outside a Buffalo high school Wednesday afternoon.

Some Con Edison Customers See 300% Increase In Gas, Electric BillsCon Edison customers are feeling the economic squeeze. Some are seeing up to a 300% increase in their gas and electric bills, and now local leaders are demanding an investigation; CBS2’s Ali Bauman reports.

Commissioner Roger Goodell Admits NFL Needs To Change Hiring PoliciesNFL Commissioner Roger Goodell is admitting the NFL needs to change its hiring policies for coaches; CBS2’s Otis Livingston reports.

Husband, Wife Accused Of Running Sex Trafficking Ring In New YorkA husband and wife are behind bars tonight, accused of running a sex trafficking ring together. At least two of the victims were in the wife’s care as foster children; CBS2’s Nick Caloway reports.

Bronx Community Holds Rally, Vigil For Fire VictimsWednesday marks one month since the deadly high-rise fire in the Bronx.

New York State To Lift Mask Mandate ThursdayStarting Thursday, New York state’s mask mandate will be lifted. Cases have been declining since Jan. 9. There are now under 35 cases per 100,000 people, the lowest in two months; CBS2’s Dick Brennan reports.

Flight From LGA Diverted Over Disruptive PassengerA flight from LaGuardia Airport was diverted Wednesday because of a disruptive passenger.

10-Year-Old Girl Killed, 2 Others Injured After Vehicle Slams Into Queens Car WashA vehicle slammed into a car wash in Queens on Wednesday, killing a 10-year-old girl and injuring two others; CBS2’s Jenna DeAngelis reports.

Connecticut Native Lindsey Jacobellis Takes Home Gold At Winter OlympicsA Connecticut woman was the first to bring home the gold for Team USA at the Winter Olympics; CBS2’s Vanessa Murdock reports.

Bronx Borough President Vanessa Gibson Discusses Gun Violence, Public Safety & Community BoardsBronx Borough President Vanessa Gibson joined CBS2’s Mary Calvi to discuss community boards, as well as gun violence and public safety.

Police: Child Killed In Crash At Queens Car WashA child was killed and two people were injured after a crash at a Queens car wash Wednesday; CBS2’s Jenna DeAngelis reports.

New York Weather: CBS2 2/9 Evening Forecast at 6PMCBS2’s Lonnie Quinn has your weather forecast for February 9 at 6 p.m.

Winning Design Structure Unveiled In Times SquareLove is in bloom in Times Square.

‘The Music Man’ Producers Announce 10,000 $20 Tickets For NYC StudentsThere’s a new initiative to make Broadway more accessible and bring a love of the arts to young New Yorkers.

97-Year-Old NYC Artist Preparing Paintings For Spring Arts FestivalA 97-year-old New York City artist is getting her paintings ready for a spring arts festival; CBS2’s Dave Carlin reports.

New Jersey Dog Owner Calls Out Day Care After Pet Was Allegedly MauledA New Jersey dog owner says her beloved pet was mauled while at a dog day care, and she posted her ordeal on social media; CBS2’s Meg Baker reports.

Retired Public Service Workers Push Back Against Mayor Adams’ Support Of Medicare PlanMany retired public service workers in New York City are pushing back against the mayor’s support of a Medicare plan for retirees.

Long Island Man Accused Of Impersonating Cop, Taking Women’s Cell PhonesPolice say a man pulled over at least two women in different Suffolk County neighborhoods and in one case asked a woman to send him explicit pictures of herself; CBS2’s Carolyn Gusoff reports.

Yonkers Pizzeria Offers Super-Sized SliceIn honor of National Pizza Day, CBS2’s John Elliott went to Yonkers to find a super-sized slice that’s gone viral.

Researchers Find COVID Hinders Cells From Generating Energy In Some PatientsWhile millions of Americans contract COVID-19 and seem to recover fairly well, that’s not the case for so-called long haulers. They may struggles for months with debilitating symptoms, but we now know the root cause; CBS2’s Dr. Max Gomez reports.

Housing Advocates Release Data Alleging Discrimination Against New Yorkers Needing Housing AssistanceHousing advocates released data Wednesday detailing what they say is rampant discrimination against New Yorkers needing housing assistance; CBS2’s Ali Bauman reports.

CT Gov. Ned Lamont Delivers State Of The State AddressIn Connecticut, Gov. Ned Lamont delivered an upbeat State of the State address Wednesday.

